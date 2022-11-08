Mayo Clinic hospitals recognized for surgical quality outstanding surgical outcomes

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized the hospitals at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Eau Claire for achieving meritorious outcomes in surgical patient care.

As a program participant, Mayo tracks the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures to direct quality improvement efforts.

The recognition is related to a broad range of surgical outcomes, including:

Mortality

Unplanned intubation

Ventilator greater than 48 hours

Renal failure

Cardiac incidents (cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack)

Respiratory (pneumonia)

Surgical site infections, including superficial and deep incisional and organ infections

Urinary tract infections

The Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Eau Claire and La Crosse achieved the distinction based on outstanding composite quality scores in these eight areas. Risk-adjusted data from the program’s July semiannual report, which represents data from the 2020 calendar year, were used to determine which hospitals demonstrated meritorious outcomes. The Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals were among 78 hospitals recognized nationally.

“This is the result of hard work across the continuum of care,” says Paul Mueller, M.D., vice president at Mayo Clinic Health System southwest Wisconsin. “Staff in the clinic, hospital, primary care and the surgical team have all contributed to efforts that led to this achievement.”

“The recognition is a reflection of the high level of quality delivered by every individual within the surgical practice,” says Mohamad Bydon, M.D., a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and medical director of Mayo Clinic’s participation in the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program. “We are honored by the recognition.”

The American College of Surgeons program is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. It measures surgical results 30 days postoperatively and risk-adjusted patient characteristics to compensate for differences among patient populations and acuity levels.

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. With more than 84,000 members, it is the largest organization of surgeons in the world.