Mayo Clinic Health System will host its November Successful Aging Program, "Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease,” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Mayo Clinic Marycrest Auditorium, 700 West Ave. S.
Dr. Thomas Loepfe will discuss the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease and how to reduce those risks during the free presentation. No registration is necessary and refreshments will be served during the half hour preceding the program.
