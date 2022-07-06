Mayo Clinic joins Better Climate Challenge

Mayo Clinic is making a commitment to the environment by taking part in the Better Climate Challenge, with the new hospital in La Crosse being constructed with energy efficiency in mind and sustainability efforts being made system wide.

Facilitated by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Better Climate Challenge tasks organizations, companies and areas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least half over a decade's time. The City of La Crosse and Mayo Clinic are among the participants. Gundersen Health System in 2014 reached energy independence.

Mayo Rochester from 2011 to 2017 succeed in dropping energy consumption by 20%, which led to a cumulative energy savings of $26 million. As part of the Better Climate Challenge, launched in February 2022, Mayo as a system must develop and submit a plan, share progress and solutions with other participating entities and report data annually over the 10-year challenge period.

"Commitment to the Better Climate Challenge marks a pivotal moment in Mayo Clinic's sustainability journey," says Dr. John Dillon, chair of the Mayo Clinic Green Committee. "Meeting this target will be challenging. However, with teamwork and investment I am confident Mayo Clinic will achieve the goal."

Brett Gorden, facilities operations for Mayo Clinic, says he is excited about the "aggressive goals," which will guide both the maintenance of existing facilities -- steps could be as simple as switching to LED light bulbs -- and the design of new ones. Previous efficiency efforts at Mayo Rochester included installation of LED lighting, updating computer stations and re-sealing ducts, and going forward reduction practices across Mayo sites will focus on energy, transportation and other emissions such as anesthetic gases and refrigerants.

Health care is responsible for 8.5% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., with hospitals generating over a third of that portion.

"We're setting an organization wide goal to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as energy use across all of our sites, and this really helps Mayo Clinic support the health of our communities as well as the health of the environment," says Amanda Holloway, sustainability director for Mayo's Office of Sustainability, noting the Better Climate Challenge also supports Mayo's value of stewardship.

On a local level, the new, 70-bed hospital at Mayo in La Crosse, which broke ground this spring and is expected to be completed in late 2024, will incorporate geothermal energy -- generated in the Earth's core -- to provide cooling and heating, improving energy efficiency by 24% and lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 42%.

"We're really looking to each of our sites to contribute to meeting the target (and) this is a really exciting way for the La Crosse campus to help Mayo Clinic reach the goal," says Holloway. "This will be the first facility using this type of geothermal application (so) it gives us an opportunity to test it out and then hopefully we can expand this to other sites."

Mayo facilities nationwide will take on their own efforts to meet the parameters of Better Climate Challenge, with each initiative "add(ing) up to contribute to the greater good," Holloway says. "We're all in this together. We have the the support and resources inside the organization, but we also have the flexibility to make sure that the solutions we're putting in place really make sense for each of the sites and regions."

For more information on Mayo Clinic's Green Initiatives, visist https://communityengagement.mayoclinic.org/environmental-stewardship/