Mayo Clinic Health System has appointed Michael A. Morrey as regional head of administration for southwest Wisconsin, a position Morrey has held in the interim since the January retirement of former Joe Kruse.
Morrey, who will work with Dr. Paul Mueller, will continue to lead operations in northwest Wisconsin until a replacement there is found.
“It has been truly humbling and an honor to be able to serve the patients, families, communities and staff of the Chippewa Valley,” Morrey said. “I’m looking forward to serving our patients, families and communities in the La Crosse region and working with Dr. Mueller and the fantastic team in La Crosse and southwest Wisconsin.”
Morrey previously held leadership positions at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and served as vice president of operations for Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota. He holds a doctorate and master's degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree in psychology from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.