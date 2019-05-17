Try 3 months for $3

Mayo Clinic Health System has appointed Michael A. Morrey as regional head of administration for southwest Wisconsin, a position Morrey has held in the interim since the January retirement of former Joe Kruse.

Michael Morrey

Morrey

Morrey, who will work with Dr. Paul Mueller, will continue to lead operations in northwest Wisconsin until a replacement there is found.

“It has been truly humbling and an honor to be able to serve the patients, families, communities and staff of the Chippewa Valley,” Morrey said. “I’m looking forward to serving our patients, families and communities in the La Crosse region and working with Dr. Mueller and the fantastic team in La Crosse and southwest Wisconsin.”

Morrey previously held leadership positions at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and served as vice president of operations for Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota. He holds a doctorate and master's degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree in psychology from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

