On June 3, 1974, Jeanne Rosendale clocked in for her first day as a labor and delivery nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System. On Monday, 45 years to the day, she will complete her final shift.

Jeanne Rosendale

Jeanne Rosendale, MSN, RNC, will retire Monday after 45 years, to the day, in the family and delivery department at Mayo Clinic Health System.  

At 67, Rosendale is retiring from the job she has held for more than four decades, a fixture in the family and delivery department and known hospital wide for her expertise, work ethic and passion for the profession.

Honored last week by staff members, the New Amsterdam resident will don her scrubs for one last day next week, and her co-workers are taking advantage of every last hour with the revered MSN, RNC-OB.

"Jeanne's name and reputation has always preceded her throughout the organization," said nurse manager Desirae Bailey, who has worked with Rosendale since 2012. "We're going to cherish seeing (her) and saying 'hi' for the next couple days." 

Rosendale developed an interest in nursing in high school, and while studying nursing at Viterbo University found her niche in labor and delivery.

"I did a rotation and decided, 'This is where I want to be.' I guess it just kind of spoke to me," Rosendale says.

Despite the changes in procedure and technology over the years — early in her career, dads were forbidden from the delivery room, moms rotated between four rooms, epidurals were rare and anesthesia was common — Rosendale's commitment held steady, never experiencing the burnout or restlessness many face after decades in the same role. 

"I've never considered any other career," Rosendale said.

The variety of tasks Rosendale completed on a weekly, or even daily, basis meant every day had a bit of excitement.

Roles include charge nurse, directing staff and triage; admitting and supporting moms in labor; providing post delivery care for mom and baby, from taking vitals to providing breastfeeding support or bottle feeding tips; assisting social workers and interpreters; pastoral care in cases of fetal death; aiding neonatal nurse practitioners and performing hearing or heart defect screenings. 

A decade ago, Rosendale returned to school, obtaining her Master's degree at Winona State at age 57 and developing a nurses orientation program. Rosendale knows policy and procedures like none other and is both an educator and go-to person for her colleagues. 

"It's well known if you ever have a question, ask Jeanne, both locally and at the enterprise level," Bailey said. 

While endlessly knowledgeable, it is Rosendale's compassion that many of her former patients remember.

One women approached her at a block party, recalling how Rosendale sat patiently at her side as she cried, feeling sick and stressed. Another woman was able to avoid a cesarean section thanks to Rosendale's vigilance and calming nature, keeping the patient from bearing down as she struggled through back labor contractions. 

"(It's about being) present and supportive in any way you can," Rosendale says.

Rosendale, who looks forward to sleeping in, traveling with her husband, Steve, and attending concerts and events, says she will miss her Mayo Clinic "family," noting her colleagues go out of their way to lend a hand and always greet people with a smile. Rosendale will be missed in turn.

"Jeanne lives and breathes our Mayo Franciscan values," Bailey said. "She embodies all our values in everything she does and handles any situation with the utmost respect. She's been an incredible role model with her professionalism, dignity and respect for all."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

