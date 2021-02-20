Mayo Clinic ranked one of Forbes' Best Large Employers, new Mayo Board of Trustees chair named

Mayo Clinic this month is celebrating its designation as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers and the appointment of Michael Powell to chair of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees.

As former chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Powell oversaw the “rapid transformation of communications markets into the digital age” and is president and CEO of The Internet & Television Association. He has served on Mayo’s Board of Trustees since 2011 and was elected chair Feb. 19 and will to serve a four-year term.

“Michael lives Mayo Clinic’s values,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO. “He has a deep understanding of Mayo Clinic’s culture and values and appreciates how patients and staff feel about Mayo Clinic. That deep understanding helps identify opportunities to move Mayo Clinic forward. He is inspired by the past to innovate for the future.”

Powell previously served as chief of staff of the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice, policy adviser to the secretary of defense, and as an armored cavalry officer in the U.S. Army.

