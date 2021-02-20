Mayo Clinic ranked one of Forbes' Best Large Employers, new Mayo Board of Trustees chair named

Mayo Clinic this month is celebrating its designation as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers and the appointment of Michael Powell to chair of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees.
As former chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Powell oversaw the “rapid transformation of communications markets into the digital age” and is president and CEO of The Internet & Television Association. He has served on Mayo’s Board of Trustees since 2011 and was elected chair Feb. 19 and will to serve a four-year term.
“Michael lives Mayo Clinic’s values,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO. “He has a deep understanding of Mayo Clinic’s culture and values and appreciates how patients and staff feel about Mayo Clinic. That deep understanding helps identify opportunities to move Mayo Clinic forward. He is inspired by the past to innovate for the future.”
Powell previously served as chief of staff of the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice, policy adviser to the secretary of defense, and as an armored cavalry officer in the U.S. Army.
In the private sector, he practiced law, was a senior adviser in a private equity firm, served on the boards of Cisco Systems Inc. and AOL, and was a trustee of the National Archives Foundation. His nonprofit board service includes serving as chair of the William & Mary Foundation board and America’s Promise Alliance.
Powell’s election to chair follows the Feb. 9 publication of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers list, which designated the Mayo Clinic system, which includes 65,000 employees among its nationwide locations, as third.
Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester also ranked number one the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 “Best Hospitals Honor Roll.”
Powell assumes the chair position from Sam Di Piazza. During Di Piazza’s two terms, he guided Mayo Clinic in developing a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adopting the Bold.Forward strategy of health care innovation, overseeing investments to expand health care capabilities at all Mayo Clinic locations, including the La Crosse hospital, and helming the seven-year “YOU ARE...The Campaign for the Mayo Clinic,” which raised $3.76 billion.
During the Mayo Board of Trustees meeting Friday, the board also elected Dr. Rafael Fonseca of Mayo Arizona and Dr. Charanjit Rihal of Mayo Rochester to serve four year terms as internal trustees.
Honored were emeritus trustees Dr. Daniel Berry of Mayo Rochester and Dr. Lois Krahn of Mayo Arizona.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.