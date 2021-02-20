 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayo Clinic ranked one of Forbes' Best Large Employers, new Mayo Board of Trustees chair named
0 comments
top story

Mayo Clinic ranked one of Forbes' Best Large Employers, new Mayo Board of Trustees chair named

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic this month is celebrating its designation as one of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers and the appointment of Michael Powell to chair of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees.

Michael Powell

Michael Powell

As former chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Powell oversaw the “rapid transformation of communications markets into the digital age” and is president and CEO of The Internet & Television Association. He has served on Mayo’s Board of Trustees since 2011 and was elected chair Feb. 19 and will to serve a four-year term.

“Michael lives Mayo Clinic’s values,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO. “He has a deep understanding of Mayo Clinic’s culture and values and appreciates how patients and staff feel about Mayo Clinic. That deep understanding helps identify opportunities to move Mayo Clinic forward. He is inspired by the past to innovate for the future.”

Powell previously served as chief of staff of the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice, policy adviser to the secretary of defense, and as an armored cavalry officer in the U.S. Army.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the private sector, he practiced law, was a senior adviser in a private equity firm, served on the boards of Cisco Systems Inc. and AOL, and was a trustee of the National Archives Foundation. His nonprofit board service includes serving as chair of the William & Mary Foundation board and America’s Promise Alliance.

Powell’s election to chair follows the Feb. 9 publication of Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers list, which designated the Mayo Clinic system, which includes 65,000 employees among its nationwide locations, as third.

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester also ranked number one the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 “Best Hospitals Honor Roll.”

Powell assumes the chair position from Sam Di Piazza. During Di Piazza’s two terms, he guided Mayo Clinic in developing a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adopting the Bold.Forward strategy of health care innovation, overseeing investments to expand health care capabilities at all Mayo Clinic locations, including the La Crosse hospital, and helming the seven-year “YOU ARE...The Campaign for the Mayo Clinic,” which raised $3.76 billion.

During the Mayo Board of Trustees meeting Friday, the board also elected Dr. Rafael Fonseca of Mayo Arizona and Dr. Charanjit Rihal of Mayo Rochester to serve four year terms as internal trustees.

Honored were emeritus trustees Dr. Daniel Berry of Mayo Rochester and Dr. Lois Krahn of Mayo Arizona.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News