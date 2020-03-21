Mayo Clinic Rochester now able to process 4,000 COVID-19 tests daily

Mayo Clinic in Rochester has announced an increased capacity for COVID-19 testing, an advancement that will benefit Mayo Clinic Health System.

Tests for the virus performed at the hospital's La Crosse facility are sent to the Rochester lab, which has obtained three high-throughput diagnostic processors from Roche Diagnostics. These systems will allow the lab to process up to 4,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

As of Saturday morning, Mayo's La Crosse drive-through testing service, which opened Monday, has collected 250 tests.

"Recognizing that Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 testing capacity is limited and subject to the availability of supplies, our laboratories will process as many COVID-19 tests as possible in the days and weeks ahead," Mayo Clinic representatives said in a release. "We are working closely with health systems to ensure testing follows strict criteria, including CDC guidelines or some more stringent criteria, so that needs are prioritized to protect critical access across our communities. As we have additional capacity, we will continue coordinating closely with state and federal officials to offer testing in the areas with the greatest need."

At both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, individuals must call ahead to be screened for testing eligibility. Only those considered at high risk of developing severe symptoms qualify at this time. Testing protocols continue to evolve and may change.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.