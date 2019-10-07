The Mayo Clinic Health System will offer flu vaccines at a walk-in clinic from 7:30 am to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays October 15 through November 21 in the Regula Conference Room, on the first floor of the Professional Arts Building, 615 10th St. S., La Crosse.
Special pediatric and family flu clinics will also be available for those who can't make walk-ins during normal business hours. These clinics will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. November 5 at the Pediatrics Department, 800 West Ave. S., as well as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Onalaska Clinic, 191 Theater Road, Onalaska.
Influenza vaccines are recommended for all people six-months and older, and patients of Mayo Clinic can self-schedule an appointment with their primary care provider via Mayo's Patient Online Services.
