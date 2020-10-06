Mayo Clinic Sparta COVID-19 drive up testing site relocating to ambulance bay

Mayo Clinic Health System Sparta will move the location of its COVID-19 drive up testing site Wednesday, with patients now being directed to the ambulance bay.

The testing site, previously operated under the canopy by the former emergency room, is being relocated due to construction. The ambulance bay is near the intersection of Central Ave. and K Street, and signage will be posted to help direct patients to the new site.

Drive up coronavirus testing at Mayo’s Sparta facility is offered from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mayo’s La Crosse hospital offers the service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Test specimens will be sent to Mayo Clinic Rochester, with results generally available within 24 to 48 hours. Patients will be contacted with results and guidance.

Patients looking to be tested at either site must call their primary care provider or the nurse triage line prior to arrival for screening. Sparta patients can call 608-269-1770, and La Crosse patients can reach the facility at 608-785-0940.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

