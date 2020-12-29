Mayo Clinic study shows COVID patients at Mayo locations had lower mortality rates than national average

An overall mortality rate of 1.1% was reported for patients treated at Mayo, with inpatient mortality of 7.1% and ICU mortality of 11.9%. Of those treated on an outpatient basis, 30 deaths were reported, the majority in hospice or long term care facilities.

The most common comorbidities for COVID-19 patients who died were chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at 11.8%, diabetes at 9.4%; renal disease at 6.5% and peripheral vascular disease at 6.2%.

"COVID-19 patients treated at Mayo Clinic were diagnosed, monitored and treated with a team-based approach that was designed to ensure that all patients were treated with the most up-to-date, evidence-based, treatments available," says Badley. "By including subject matter experts from a range of disciplines in our treatment teams, and having those treatment teams reviewing the care and progress of each patient daily, our outcomes were better than what had previously been reported."

According to Badley, increased testing capacities have helped identify patients quicker and thus provide care earlier, improving outcomes. Badley says another favorable factor was the ability of Mayo's outpatient COVID-19 management teams to perform remote patient monitoring, with staff checking for complications or ailments in order to advise hospital admission if needed before symptoms worsen.