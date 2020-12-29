Mayo Clinic study shows COVID patients at Mayo locations had lower mortality rates than national average

Mayo Clinic has released a new study showing COVID-19 patients treated at Mayo facilities, including in La Crosse, had outcomes that compared favorably to those cared for by other hospitals nationwide.
The study included 7,891 coronavirus patients treated between March 1 to July 31 at Mayo locations across the country, with 59% in upper Midwest hospitals, 23% in Arizona locations and 18% in Florida facilities.
The majority were treated during June and July, allowing Mayo physicians and scientists to "learn from the experience of other hospitals and adopt the best practices learned into our treatment paradigms," says Dr. Andrew Badley, chair of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Research Task Force. "That knowledge, together with the increased access to experimental agents, is likely the major reason for the outcomes we observed."
Of the patients studied, 897 required hospitalization, with 354 treated in the ICU. Around 77% of the hospitalized patients received at least one COVID-19 therapy, such as an antiviral drug, systemic steroid, immunomodulatory monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma. Nearly 25% of hospitalized patients received two therapies, most commonly a combination of steroids and antiviral medications.
The research study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found patient mortality rates were lower than the national and international averages, and lower than what has been reported in other major studies and expanded-access programs.
An overall mortality rate of 1.1% was reported for patients treated at Mayo, with inpatient mortality of 7.1% and ICU mortality of 11.9%. Of those treated on an outpatient basis, 30 deaths were reported, the majority in hospice or long term care facilities.
The most common comorbidities for COVID-19 patients who died were chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at 11.8%, diabetes at 9.4%; renal disease at 6.5% and peripheral vascular disease at 6.2%.
"COVID-19 patients treated at Mayo Clinic were diagnosed, monitored and treated with a team-based approach that was designed to ensure that all patients were treated with the most up-to-date, evidence-based, treatments available," says Badley. "By including subject matter experts from a range of disciplines in our treatment teams, and having those treatment teams reviewing the care and progress of each patient daily, our outcomes were better than what had previously been reported."
According to Badley, increased testing capacities have helped identify patients quicker and thus provide care earlier, improving outcomes. Badley says another favorable factor was the ability of Mayo's outpatient COVID-19 management teams to perform remote patient monitoring, with staff checking for complications or ailments in order to advise hospital admission if needed before symptoms worsen.
"The high proportion of our patients who were able to participate in these programs was likely a contributor to our outcomes," Badley says.
Possible contributors to improved outcomes also include increases in mask use and social distancing, which reduce exposure and potentially severeness of illness.
While COVID-19 case numbers began to spike in Wisconsin, and nationally, in recent months, Badley says "all of the processes that we have put in place and have optimized are continuing."
"As this global pandemic approaches its first anniversary, we should be heartened by the advances that have been made in testing, diagnosis and management of COVID-19 and its complications," Badley says. "By adopting best practices learned from all institutions, we can continue to improve outcomes for patients."
