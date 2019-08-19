Mayo Clinic Health System will host a presentation on successful aging led by Dr. Cheryl Bihn and Dr. Clare Lewandowski from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Marycrest Auditorium on the second floor of the hospital at 700 West Ave. S., La Crosse.
The presentation will describe different kinds of pain and how they impact seniors, and discuss the role of medicine, activity and exercise in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 608-392-4172.
