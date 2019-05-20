Katherine Hansen, physician assistant, orthopedics, will discuss osteoarthritis at 2:30 p.m. Wedmesdau, May 22, at Marycrest Auditorium, on the 2nd floor of the Hospital Building, 700 West Avenue S.
The presentation is part of the Successful Aging program designed by Dr. Thomas Loepfe, Mayo Clinic Health System geriatrician, to educate seniors on health-care topics that will help them to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Each seminar in the program is held monthly. Hansen will review the definition of osteoarthritis, its epidemiology, risk factors, impact on daily life, diagnosis, and treatment and management options.
Refreshments will be available at no charge starting at 2 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
For more information, contact Cathy Pupp, communications associate, at 608-392-4172.
