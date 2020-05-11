Mayo Clinic to reopen Caledonia facility May 18

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A week after Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse resumed in-clinic visits, Mayo’s Caledonia clinic is reopening after a temporary COVID-19-related closure.

Beginning May 18, the Caledonia clinic will be open for patient visits, most of which were conducted by telemedicine after the clinic closed March 26 as a precaution due to the coronavirus. At that time, staff were redeployed to other Mayo facilities to assist with the pandemic.

“We look forward to seeing our patients in person in the Caledonia clinic,” said Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Caledonia clinic manager. “Mayo Clinic Health System has implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking, enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces, and the implementation of a Respiratory Clinic.”

Patients are asked to call ahead if they are displaying any symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath. Those determined to meet the criteria for testing of the virus will be directed to drive-up site at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.