You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mayo Clinic to reopen Caledonia facility May 18
0 comments
topical top story

Mayo Clinic to reopen Caledonia facility May 18

From the The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19 series

A week after Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse resumed in-clinic visits, Mayo’s Caledonia clinic is reopening after a temporary COVID-19-related closure.

Beginning May 18, the Caledonia clinic will be open for patient visits, most of which were conducted by telemedicine after the clinic closed March 26 as a precaution due to the coronavirus. At that time, staff were redeployed to other Mayo facilities to assist with the pandemic.

“We look forward to seeing our patients in person in the Caledonia clinic,” said Joannie Schmidt, Mayo Clinic Health System Caledonia clinic manager. “Mayo Clinic Health System has implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking, enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces, and the implementation of a Respiratory Clinic.”

Patients are asked to call ahead if they are displaying any symptoms that could be attributed to COVID-19, including fever, cough or shortness of breath. Those determined to meet the criteria for testing of the virus will be directed to drive-up site at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

“We have measures in place to protect the safety of our patients and staff as we welcome more patients back on-site,” said Dr. Michelle Rein of the Caledonia clinic’s family medicine department. “If we see a surge occur, we will be ready to pivot and adapt to community needs if and when necessary.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News