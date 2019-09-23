When their 5-year-old son Will was diagnosed with ADHD last spring, the Erdenberger family took a proactive approach, signing up for expert-advised behavioral parent trainings in La Crosse.
“The program is wonderful,” said Alesha Erdenberger, who lives in Glen Haven, Wis., with husband Bill and their three kids. “I’ve learned a lot more than you can just read in a book. When you learn more about any diagnosis, I think as parents we have more patience.”
Next month, local parents can experience the highlights of the six-session training in a condensed 90-minute program, “ADHD: Super Parent Skills and Beyond.” Janice Schrier of the Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse behavioral health department will lead the program, being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Mayo Clinic Marycrest Auditorium, 700 West Ave. S. The event is free and open to the public.
Schrier, who specializes in adolescents with behavioral, attention deficit, post traumatic stress, obsessive compulsive or bipolar disorders, autism or depression, will discuss the characteristics of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly faced challenges and evidence-based treatment recommendations for parenting a child with extreme behaviors.
“Behavioral parent training is the number one recommended first-line treatment,” says Schrier, herself a parent of three, including two sons with ADHD.
ADHD affects about 9 percent of youth age 3 to 17, with the resulting symptoms of inattention and impulsivity potentially causing academic, disciplinary or relationship problems, as well as increasing the risk of anxiety, depression or substance abuse.
The arising challenges of an ADHD diagnosis require what Schrier calls “superparenting,” a next level version of child rearing with skills developed through behavioral parent training. Recommended as a first course of action, the training helps parents develop and utilize positive techniques to help their children manage their behaviors.
Will’s ADHD manifested in temper tantrums, school misbehaviors from blurting out to defying rules and an inability to stay on task.
“He was unable to focus on a specific thing,” says Alesha, who has two brothers with ADHD. “Getting dressed — it would take him several cues to finish that.”
Hoping to avoid their son taking prescription drugs unless deemed necessary, the Erdenbergers attended the trainings with Schrier, completing the sessions in August and walking away with a roster of tips
A technique called planned ignoring, in which you leave your child in a safe place and turn away your attention, has proven helpful, Alesha says, as has a praise-driven approach. Positive terminology — “Keep doing this” instead of “Stop doing that” — along with plenty of high-fives encourage good behavior, Schrier teaches.
“For little kids, parents are the most important thing in their life and they’ll do anything to get attention,” Schrier notes. “They’d rather get positive attention but if they can’t they’ll look for negative attention.”
Schrier also teaches “job card grounding,” an alternative to time-outs which involves handing out a chore card and taking away privileges until the assigned task is completed. Alesha took the approach of asking Will how he would like to be punished when necessary, and his preference was to be ignored.
“He might indicate he needs alone time to regulate his emotions,” Alesha says.
Minimizing use of electronic devices is a good way to ward off problematic behaviors, as individuals with ADHD have a greater risk of addiction and “love stimulus,” Schrier says. Adequate sleep is also an important factor in reducing symptoms.
One of the most common questions Schrier gets from parents is how to educate teachers on the diagnosis. Success in the classroom requires the participation of parent, teacher and child, she says, and recommends developing a communal plan with staff and advocating on your child’s behalf for special considerations if needed. By working with his teacher, Alesha says, Will has only had one instance of misbehavior so far this school year.
Schrier reminds parents to accept that their child with ADHD will need to continually work on emotional regulation and will likely always be more fidgety or active than others. But special traits can also bring special joy.
“We always hear about the bad things,” Schrier says. “But kids with ADHD have so much fun and creativity.”
To register for the “ADHD: Super Parent Skills and Beyond” program, call 608-392-9717.
