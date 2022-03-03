Mayo closing COVID testing site, reinstating normal visitor hours

As COVID cases and testing demand decline, Mayo Clinic Health System has decided to close its dedicated COVID-19 testing site and reinstate normal visitor hours at its local hospitals.

Mayo's La Crosse testing center at 630 10th St., which opened early in the pandemic, will close Monday, with testing to be offered at primary clinic locations starting Tuesday.

"This is a step in the right direction as we begin returning to regular hospital and clinic operations," says Joannie Schmidt, nurse administrator for the COVID-19 testing site. "We have reached a point in the pandemic where we can manage testing within our daily operations. Primary care providers and staff are well-prepared to manage COVID-19 testing and are able to accommodate the volume of patients needing such care."

Individuals who are symptomatic or require testing for travel or other reasons are asked to schedule using the Patient Online Services, the Mayo Clinic app, by calling their provider or by calling the COVID-19 nurse line at 507-293-9525.

"Mayo Clinic Health System thanks those staff members who have devoted endless time and energy over the past two years to provide essential services related to COVID-19," says Schmidt. "Their dedication to patients and the community, and their flexibility in responding to the rapidly changing needs of the COVID-19 response, have been greatly appreciated."

Given the drop in infection rates, Mayo will also resume normal visitor hours -- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily -- at its La Crosse and Sparta hospitals beginning March 8. Visitors must wear a N95, KN95 or surgical mask on the premises, and will be provided one if needed.

A two visitor limit is in place, and visitors must be 16 or older. Compassionate exceptions for visitation, such as births and end of life care, will continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

"This is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the hospital has had normal visiting hours," says Kimberly Noth, nurse administrator for the La Crosse hospital. "We are excited to give patients a little more time with their families, as that goes a long way in helping them heal."

COVID-19 vaccinations available at Mayo Clinic Health System primary care locations

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be available by appointment at all Mayo Clinic Health System primary care practice locations. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is no longer available at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.