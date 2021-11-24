Mayo closing most outpatient services Friday in appreciation of staff

In recognition of the emotional and physical toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on staff, Mayo Clinic Health System is closing most outpatient practices and suspending surgeries Friday.

“Staff has made sacrifices every day,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System southwest Wisconsin. “I can talk all day about those staff who’ve gone above and beyond their normal performance in not only taking care of patients but also taking care of each other. So recognizing that this has been a long haul, a long 18+ months, we feel our staff deserve another day off or some recognition of that sacrifice.”