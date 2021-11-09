 Skip to main content
Mayo closing walk-in vaccine clinic Thursday, shots to be offered at regular clinic sites

Mayo Clinic Health System's walk-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic will close Thursday, with shots still given at Mayo's hospital and clinic locations.

A flu vaccination is administered at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The La Crosse Vaccine Clinic, 630 10th St. S, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. Children ages 5 to 11 can also get their COVID-19 vaccine at the walk-in clinic.

Pfizer doses for children 5-11 are also available in the Pediatrics Department in La Crosse and Onalaska. Pfizer doses for individuals 12 and older are offered at all Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and specialty care clinics. Moderna initial doses and boosters are available at the Family Health Clinic in La Crosse.

Eligible patients can schedule a flu vaccination, COVID-19 vaccine booster or both using Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400.

COVID-19 testing will still be available at the La Crosse Vaccine Clinic. COVID-19 testing numbers at Mayo increased 11% from the previous week, while both flu and COVID-19 vaccination numbers decreased 30% compared to last week.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

