One month before the official closing of its La Crescent facility, Mayo Clinic Health System has announced its Waukon clinic will also be discontinuing operations, effective Dec. 14.
“This decision was not made lightly, and reflects the changing landscape and challenges facing rural health care nationwide,” says Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration for the Southwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
“We have been actively recruiting physicians to this practice for many years,” he said. “Attracting physicians to rural clinics has become increasingly difficult as more physicians seek employment opportunities that offer greater work-life balance. For most, that means choosing positions that do not require being on call a majority of the time, as is common in rural practices.”
Staff at the Waukon Clinic, located at 105 East Main St., have been informed of the closing, according to a release sent late Friday afternoon. Employees are being met with individually to discuss potential job opportunities and support options. Mayo Clinic Health System will work with patients at the Waukon location as they transition to new facilities and meet with community leaders and Veterans Memorial Hospital officials to explore “potential future care options.”
“It is our hope that our patients will choose to continue to receive their care at another Mayo Clinic Health System location,” Erickson said. “We have a unique partnership with Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, where Mayo Clinic Health System physicians also provide care. We are working with Winneshiek Medical Center to explore options for care for patients who may wish to transfer. Additionally, Mayo Clinic Health System in Caledonia and Prairie du Chien will also be an option for care for our patients.”
“We wish to thank our dedicated staff for their many years of care that they have provided to our patients in the Waukon area,” Erickson said. “We also want to thank the patients who have entrusted us with their care. We will continue to work with them to ensure they experience a smooth transition.”
Mayo Clinic Health System announced Aug. 25 that it would be closing its La Crescent location Nov. 22. Patients in La Crescent were encouraged to see providers in Caledonia, Minn., La Crosse and Onalaska. In July, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse closed its behavioral health residences and eliminated positions including neonatal nurse practitioners, nursing supervisors, administrator of operations and vice chair of administration, due to restructuring.
