 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayo CNO Jason Fratzke to start new role at Rochester hospital
0 comments
top story

Mayo CNO Jason Fratzke to start new role at Rochester hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System's chief nursing officer Jason Fratzke, recently featured as a Healthcare Hero in the La Crosse Tribune, will leave his role as CNO of Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin region for a position at Mayo Clinic Rochester.

Healthcare hero-Fratzke

Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System, helps vaccinate community members for several hours once a week.

Fratzke, who has been CNO since 2017, will on May 12 assume the position of vice chair of nursing-ambulatory at Mayo's Rochester hospital. Fratzke in the new role will lead and coordinate outpatient care and oversee Mayo Clinic's strategic priorities. 

While CNO, Fratzke led initiatives in quality improvement, financial success and improving patient care outcomes, and during the coronavirus pandemic served as an incident commander at Mayo. Fratzke also volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the La Crosse clinic.

"Overall, it has been a tremendous four years," says Fratzke. "Of course, we have faced some significant challenges together, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have a phenomenal staff who have bent over backward to care for our patients and community, and I am proud to call them my colleagues and friends."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin Region, says Fratzke has been "A strong partner on the executive leadership team, an ally for the Southwest Wisconsin practice and for the La Crosse community in general. His leadership has been an incredible asset to Mayo Clinic Health System, and we will carry his enthusiasm forward.

"We will continue to be strong advocates for nursing and support the needs of our patients," Mueller continued. "We extend our most sincere gratitude to Jason for his outstanding contributions across the practice and wish him the best in this new chapter of his nursing career."

Recruitment for Fratzke's successor will begin immediately.

Mayo offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Finance Wraps Up Budget Hearings, Prepares for First Votes

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News