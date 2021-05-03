Mayo CNO Jason Fratzke to start new role at Rochester hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System's chief nursing officer Jason Fratzke, recently featured as a Healthcare Hero in the La Crosse Tribune, will leave his role as CNO of Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin region for a position at Mayo Clinic Rochester.

Fratzke, who has been CNO since 2017, will on May 12 assume the position of vice chair of nursing-ambulatory at Mayo's Rochester hospital. Fratzke in the new role will lead and coordinate outpatient care and oversee Mayo Clinic's strategic priorities.

While CNO, Fratzke led initiatives in quality improvement, financial success and improving patient care outcomes, and during the coronavirus pandemic served as an incident commander at Mayo. Fratzke also volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the La Crosse clinic.

"Overall, it has been a tremendous four years," says Fratzke. "Of course, we have faced some significant challenges together, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have a phenomenal staff who have bent over backward to care for our patients and community, and I am proud to call them my colleagues and friends."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}