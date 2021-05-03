Mayo CNO Jason Fratzke to start new role at Rochester hospital

Mayo Clinic Health System's chief nursing officer Jason Fratzke, recently featured as a Healthcare Hero in the La Crosse Tribune, will leave his role as CNO of Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin region for a position at Mayo Clinic Rochester.
Fratzke, who has been CNO since 2017, will on May 12 assume the position of vice chair of nursing-ambulatory at Mayo's Rochester hospital. Fratzke in the new role will lead and coordinate outpatient care and oversee Mayo Clinic's strategic priorities.
While CNO, Fratzke led initiatives in quality improvement, financial success and improving patient care outcomes, and during the coronavirus pandemic served as an incident commander at Mayo. Fratzke also volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the La Crosse clinic.
"Overall, it has been a tremendous four years," says Fratzke. "Of course, we have faced some significant challenges together, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But we have a phenomenal staff who have bent over backward to care for our patients and community, and I am proud to call them my colleagues and friends."
Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin Region, says Fratzke has been "A strong partner on the executive leadership team, an ally for the Southwest Wisconsin practice and for the La Crosse community in general. His leadership has been an incredible asset to Mayo Clinic Health System, and we will carry his enthusiasm forward.
"We will continue to be strong advocates for nursing and support the needs of our patients," Mueller continued. "We extend our most sincere gratitude to Jason for his outstanding contributions across the practice and wish him the best in this new chapter of his nursing career."
Recruitment for Fratzke's successor will begin immediately.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.