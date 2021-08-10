Mayo community forum to discuss delta variant, vaccination and rise in COVID cases

As coronavirus cases rise and new strains emerge, Mayo Clinic Health System is hosting a community forum Thursday featuring three local experts.
"COVID-19 and the Delta Variant: What You Need to Know" will be held online via Zoom from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, with information on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the importance of vaccination and the dangers of delta.
Dr. Sean Dowdy, Mayo Clinic’s midwest quality chair and leader of the team which developed Mayo's COVID-19 progression forecast model; Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Southwest Wisconsin Region, for Mayo Clinic Health System; and Dr. Raj Palraj, infectious disease expert and member of Mayo's SW Wisconsin COVID-19 response team, will speak, followed by a question-and-answer session.
"As we continue to see this surge in COVID due to the delta variant, we know it is affecting the un-immunized individuals more than the immunized, and the majority of hospitalizations are unimmunized, and you look at the death rate and of the individuals passing away from this the majority by a long shot are unimmunized also," says Dr. Paul Molling, leader of the forum. "Vaccination is doing what we predicted it would for hospitalization and mortality."
Delta, Molling stresses, is much more virulent than previous strains, and even inoculated individuals have the potential to transmit or possibly contract the virus, which is why the CDC, DHS and La Crosse County Health Department are encouraging masking among all individuals when in public settings.
"The scary part is delta is one variant and the more people who are unvaccinated or do get the disease and don't knock it out right away -- the risk is there may be another variant our vaccines may not work against. So we do need to vaccinate and reach herd immunity where 80/85% are vaccinated," Molling says.
The forum will be an opportunity for community members to ask any questions they may have about vaccination, and Molling notes that, with over 4.4 billion doses given worldwide, the shots have been proven safe.
"The relative risk of bad complications from COVID are far greater than any complications you would have from receiving the vaccination," Molling says.
With misinformation leading some to abstain from vaccination, Molling says, "We need to make sure we're getting people the right information from the right sources so we're protecting this community. We encourage people to get vaccinated and take precautions so we don't regress back to previously when we saw those numbers skyrocket last fall."
Queries on variants, masking, schools and other topics are welcome at the end of the forum.
"We look forward to people joining us and asking questions and informing the community and (having a) knowledge base where we all can take care of each other," Molling says. "I'm very proud of this community for over the last year and a half doing such a great job, and we continue our efforts."
To register, visit https://mc-meet.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nby3pbd3RwiFNK9gvW3Q8Q. Registrants will receive a confirmation email and link to the event.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.