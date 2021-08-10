Mayo community forum to discuss delta variant, vaccination and rise in COVID cases

"The scary part is delta is one variant and the more people who are unvaccinated or do get the disease and don't knock it out right away -- the risk is there may be another variant our vaccines may not work against. So we do need to vaccinate and reach herd immunity where 80/85% are vaccinated," Molling says.

The forum will be an opportunity for community members to ask any questions they may have about vaccination, and Molling notes that, with over 4.4 billion doses given worldwide, the shots have been proven safe.

"The relative risk of bad complications from COVID are far greater than any complications you would have from receiving the vaccination," Molling says.

With misinformation leading some to abstain from vaccination, Molling says, "We need to make sure we're getting people the right information from the right sources so we're protecting this community. We encourage people to get vaccinated and take precautions so we don't regress back to previously when we saw those numbers skyrocket last fall."

Queries on variants, masking, schools and other topics are welcome at the end of the forum.