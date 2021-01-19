 Skip to main content
Mayo contributes to Salvation Army mental health initiative
Mayo contributes to Salvation Army mental health initiative

The Salvation Army of La Crosse has secured over $28,000 in funding for its 2021 mental health initiative, with the aid of community support and a matching donation from Mayo Clinic Health System.

The Salvation Army formed the initiative in order to continue and improve ongoing psychiatric and mental health services for community members, offering hour-long sessions with psychiatrists to help with diagnosis, prescription recommendations and referrals to facilities or services.

“This is a needed service for the population we serve,” said Major Jeff Richardson of The Salvation Army. “Mental and physical health services are big initiatives for The Salvation Army in La Crosse moving forward. We cannot expect those we serve to get better if we are not helping them through struggles in their bodies and minds.”

Mayo in late 2020 hosted a $15,000 match challenge through the Red Kettle Campaign and presented the Salvation Army with a check Tuesday afternoon.

“During this time of social isolation, it is more important than ever that our community has support to meet mental health needs,” says Chelsea Ale, clinical psychologist and department chair at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We are proud to be part of this commitment by Salvation Army, which helps to normalize mental health care and extend the reach of these services.”

Salvation Army Jeff Richardson mug

Richardson

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

