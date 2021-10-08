Mayo COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center gives thousandth infusion

Since opening its COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center 11 months ago, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has provided 1,000 infusions of monoclonal antibody treatments and remdesivir.

The FDA in 2020 authorized the use of monoclonal antiody treatments bamlanivimab and casirivimab-imdevimab to treat confirmed COVID-19 infection in patients who have mild or moderate symptoms and were at a high-risk of disease progression and hospitalization. The treatments are given on an outpatient basis at infusion centers in La Crosse and Mayo Clinic locations across the Midwest.

Patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19 who are not hospitalized are automatically reviewed daily to see if they meet criteria for infusion. Patients who meet criteria are contacted and receive their infusion in the state where they live at the location that's closest to their home.

Patients receive one dose of the monoclonal antibody treatment through outpatient IV infusion, a process which lasts about two and a half hours. The treatments, Mayo says, do not metabolize in the kidneys or liver, or interfere with other patient medications. Remdesivir is used only for coronavirus patients who have been discharged from the hospital setting.

The COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center continues to provide qualifying patients with remdesivir or the casirivimab and imdevimab monoclonal antibody combo. In April 2021, the FDA revoked authorization for the use of bamlanivimab on its own, but last month announced resumption in use and distribution of a bamlanivimab/etesevimab combo. Use of casirivimab and imdevimab in conjunction was given FDA emergency use authorization in November 2020.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse was recently part of a study, published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, looking at monoclonal antibody therapies. The study showed that patients with comorbidities who accepted monoclonal antibody treatments had a lower rate of hospitalization compared to those who declined treatment. Several social and cultural factors were associated with the decision to decline therapy, including race, language, ethnicity and lack of social support.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

