Mayo COVID-19 screeners put safety first by enforcing masking, checking temperatures at the door

Adds Holt, "It's really heartwarming to hear (the patients) be thankful."

On a given day, between eight to 10 screeners are working on Mayo's La Crosse campus, and while their duties seem relatively straightforward, the unpredictable nature of the pandemic means tasks can change weekly, or even daily.

"There are always new guidelines being put out, new parameters. You have to be patient, you have to be flexible and adaptive to changes," Holt says.

The job, Holt notes, has certainly been a learning experience, one that has deepened her connection to her workplace as she meets new faces, explores new departments and becomes familiar with staff she wouldn't normally encounter in her administrative assistant role.

Holt says she is "actually very proud" to be one of the screeners, and says she "definitely feels appreciated -- Mayo Clinic is one of the best places I've ever worked."

Kronebusch herself has nothing but praise for Yutuc, Holt -- both who will be returning to their regular positions within the next two weeks -- and the rest of the screening team.