Mayo COVID-19 screeners put safety first by enforcing masking, checking temperatures at the door

Five months ago, Arminda Yutuc and Beth Holt wouldn't have imagined themselves clad in goggles and masks, taking temperatures and sanitizing surfaces for hours on end.
But when you work in health care during COVID-19, nothing is predictable.
Yutuc, a recruiter at Mayo Clinic Health System, and Holt, an administrative assistant in the La Crosse hospital, were two of some 60 Mayo Clinic employees to be trained and redeployed as entrance screeners at locations regionwide, tasked with checking temperatures, going through symptom questionnaires, disinfecting door handles and enforcing face coverings.
"This role was (formed) in response very early on after COVID came to life really all over," says nurse Beckie Kronebusch, who oversees the screening program at Mayo Clinic Health System. "We want patients, visitors and staff to know it's safe to come here."
The position, of course, is not without health risks.
Yutuc and Holt don't know whether the person approaching the doorway is well or not, and while they are wearing personal protective equipment, it is impossible to social distance while taking one's temperature.
If the patient or guest indicates they have any of the potential symptoms of COVID-19, the women will redirect them to the proper location.
There may also be mental or emotional repercussions of performing what is an essential yet, to some, controversial job.
The requirement of face coverings has been a hot button topic, with some believing it infringes on their rights and reacting with anger or resistance.
Hostile responses, of course, can be a hard pill to swallow for the screener whose purpose and priority is to keep them and others safe.
"People have been disgruntled or non-compliant," Holt concedes. "When I've encountered individuals questioning our policy of masking or taking temperatures, I explain the reasons behind that and it usually really enlightens them."
"There is a lot of uncertainty, and some people are afraid to even be out and about," Yutuc adds. "You have to try to put yourself in their shoes and explain in a calm fashion (the rules)...stay calm yourself, stay collected and try to help them understand."
There are days, Yutuc says, when she experiences no hassles during her screening shift, and others when multiple people voice their displeasure. What keeps her from taking the negativity too much to heart is the gratitude many patients express for her diligence.
"It certainly makes my day when I hear people saying, 'Thank you for doing this. Thank you for keeping people safe,'" Yutuc says.
Adds Holt, "It's really heartwarming to hear (the patients) be thankful."
On a given day, between eight to 10 screeners are working on Mayo's La Crosse campus, and while their duties seem relatively straightforward, the unpredictable nature of the pandemic means tasks can change weekly, or even daily.
"There are always new guidelines being put out, new parameters. You have to be patient, you have to be flexible and adaptive to changes," Holt says.
The job, Holt notes, has certainly been a learning experience, one that has deepened her connection to her workplace as she meets new faces, explores new departments and becomes familiar with staff she wouldn't normally encounter in her administrative assistant role.
Holt says she is "actually very proud" to be one of the screeners, and says she "definitely feels appreciated -- Mayo Clinic is one of the best places I've ever worked."
Kronebusch herself has nothing but praise for Yutuc, Holt -- both who will be returning to their regular positions within the next two weeks -- and the rest of the screening team.
"Leadership is also so appreciative," Kronebusch says. "Our screeners have gone above and beyond in working in roles that are new to them...Whether 4:30 in the morning or 11 at night, just the smile and the pleasant greeting they give while we're enforcing these things that are difficult to do -- it's really done with such graciousness."
Mayo Clinic Health System reminds visitors and patients that they must undergo a temperature check prior to entry and wearing a face covering is required while in the facility.
Masks with valves are not permissible and those without an alternative will be provided an acceptable face covering.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
