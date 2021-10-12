Mayo debuts new drop-in space for remote workers

With some 350 regional staff members working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System has created a new drop-in workspace for those occasionally on the hospital campus.

"Before the pandemic, Mayo Clinic had embarked on its strategic vision leading to 2030, which encompasses strategies to Cure, Connect and Transform health care," says Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "Part of that strategy included expanding teleworking for staff with the belief that it would increase employees' job satisfaction and performance. The pandemic escalated those plans last year."

Mayo renovated the fifth floor of the Professional Arts Building to include privacy rooms, huddle rooms for two to three people, meeting spaces and individual workstations with dual monitors, video camera, desktop computer and laptop connection. The drop-in center also includes printing, scanning and copying services, and staff from other Mayo sites, such as Rochester, will also have an opportunity to reserve a space.

In accordance with coronavirus precautions, those utilizing the space will need to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands frequently. Workspaces and equipment will be disinfected regularly.

"This will probably be a new way of us working going forward for many of our staff, so we thought about where we could take a large space and renovate it for a new way of working so our staff can remain agile and flexible but still get together as teams when necessary and engage with colleagues," says Erickson.

The fifth floor space, Erickson, was "really in need of being rejuvenated for how we work today," and he says staff have reached out to express their thanks for the modern, open area. Mayo's facilities team, he says, designed the space to have lots of natural light and a welcoming feel.

Erickson says teamwork and collaboration are essential to Mayo's success, whether working in person or from home, stating "With resources like this workspace, our staff can stay aligned with Mayo's values in order to continue capitalizing on the contributions of all staff in achieving new levels of unsurpassed collaboration and teamwork."

"Our staff have been incredibly resilient throughout this pandemic and have figured out how to work remotely but still be engaged, remain effective and make a difference for the care we are trying to provide our patients," Erickson adds. "I think most of the staff who can work this way really appreciate the flexibility."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

