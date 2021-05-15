Mayo develops artificial intelligence–enabled electrocardiogram screening tool

"The takeaway is that we are likely to see more AI use in the practice of medicine as time goes on," says Noseworthy. "It's up to us to figure how to use this in a way that improves care and health outcomes but does not overburden front-line clinicians."

Mayo will likely share its new technology for utilization by all medical facilities.

"In many realms, someone's investigation becomes part of our daily practice, and I can see this becoming part of everybody's daily practice across the country and across the globe," Molling says.

Being part of the hospital network to create the advanced technology, Molling says, is exciting.

"This is the power of Mayo," Molling says. "We have great advanced minds that love to do the research and be on the leading front of many of the projects going on. For myself, being a primary care physician allows me to be part of these studies and bring patient care breakthroughs to this community. This going right from the labs to our patients. That's the research I like to do -- that is applicable from day."

