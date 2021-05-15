Mayo develops artificial intelligence–enabled electrocardiogram screening tool

Following a two-year study, Mayo Clinic has introduced a new screening process for a type of heart disease, utilizing artificial intelligence for increased accuracy in diagnosing the condition.
Systolic low ejection fraction, when the heart is unable to contract strongly enough to pump at least 50% of blood from its chamber at each beat, can be difficult to discover during early stages, and the typical diagnostic tool, an echocardiogram (ECG), requires more time and is less likely to pick up on asymptomatic cases.
Mayo Rochester developed an artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiogram screening tool, conducting a trial with 45 Mayo rural and urban clinics, including Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Onalaska, with 348 clinicians randomly divided into usual care and intervention groups. The intervention group was notified of a positive screening result through electronic health records, and a echocardiogram would be ordered to confirm the condition.
Over an eight month period, 22,641 patients underwent an EKG, and the AI technology helped identify patients who "previously would have slipped through the cracks," says Dr. Peter Noseworthy, senior author of the study and Mayo Clinic Rochester cardiac electrophysiologist, with positive results found in 6% of patients.
The AI intervention was 32% more effective in diagnosing low ejection fraction than usual care, says Dr. Paul Molling of Mayo in Onalaska. Among those with a positive AI result, the increase of diagnosis was 43%, notes Dr. Xiaoxi Yao, health outcomes researcher in cardiovascular diseases at Mayo Rochester and first author on the study.
"To put it in absolute terms, for every 1,000 patients screened, the AI screening yielded five new diagnoses of low ejection fraction over usual care," says Yao.
For individuals who hadn't displayed warning signs of systolic low ejection fraction such as shortness of breath, fluid retention and chest pain, the identification was potentially life saving, says Molling, with physicians able to prescribe necessary medications, refer them to a heart specialist or identify healthcare needs otherwise unknown.
"This is going to be an everyday thing now," when an EKG is performed says Molling. "As we know artificial intelligence is going to be part of many areas of our lives forever. It's going to pick up on things we typically don't see. Artificial intelligence will creep into many parts of our lives to benefit us."
The low ejection fraction algorithm, which was designated a breakthrough by the FDA, is one of multiple algorithms Mayo has developed and licensed to Anumana Inc, which focuses on identifying medical knowledge which allows for early detection and accelerated treatment of heart disease.
AI technology is also used at Mayo Clinic to analyze CT data for stroke patients or detect weak heart pumps or atrial fibrillation. Uses in development at Mayo Clinic include predicting risk of embolic stroke, monitoring the heart and detecting arrhythmia, and pairing AI technology with smartphones and high-tech stethoscopes.
"The takeaway is that we are likely to see more AI use in the practice of medicine as time goes on," says Noseworthy. "It's up to us to figure how to use this in a way that improves care and health outcomes but does not overburden front-line clinicians."
Mayo will likely share its new technology for utilization by all medical facilities.
"In many realms, someone's investigation becomes part of our daily practice, and I can see this becoming part of everybody's daily practice across the country and across the globe," Molling says.
Being part of the hospital network to create the advanced technology, Molling says, is exciting.
"This is the power of Mayo," Molling says. "We have great advanced minds that love to do the research and be on the leading front of many of the projects going on. For myself, being a primary care physician allows me to be part of these studies and bring patient care breakthroughs to this community. This going right from the labs to our patients. That's the research I like to do -- that is applicable from day."
