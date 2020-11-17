Mayo discontinuing Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival following 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19

Following the COVID-19 related cancellation of the 2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival, Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse have decided to discontinue the event going forward.

The event, founded in 2013, has raised over $400,000 for the Center for Breast Care in La Crosse and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, drawing as many as 1,100 paddlers and 2,500 spectators each year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 event, scheduled for June 22, was cancelled in April, one month after the coronavirus pandemic hit the region. With case COVID-19 cases increasing locally and nationally, Mayo has made the decision to discontinue the event now in an effort to be "good stewards of time and resources."

"Even if some community events resume this summer, placing people side by side in boats where they will be physically exerting themselves and exhaling heavily is not safe. Drawing large crowds would also increase community risk of exposure," says Teri Wildt, director of community engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System. In addition, as the event requires hundreds of staff and volunteer hours to plan and some contracts require prepayment, those funds would be lost should the 2021 event have been cancelled.