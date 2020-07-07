Mayo discontinuing Holmen Respiratory Clinic, transitioning Onalaska urgent care clinic to same-day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System is discontinuing the Respiratory Clinic formed in its Holmen clinic last April in response to COVID-19, and transitioning its Onalaska clinic from urgent to same-day services.

Beginning July 7, the Respiratory Clinic, which has seen a decline in patient need, will no longer operate, and regular services, including physical therapy, ultrasound and behavioral health, will resume on the building's lower level.

“Safety measures have been put into place at all clinic locations in order to care for respiratory patients while preventing any potential virus transmission to other patients in the building, including a separate area for respiratory patients, strict social distancing guidelines, and appropriate personal protective equipment," says Megan Eddy, Mayo Clinic Health System administrator.

Also starting July 7, the Onalaska Urgent Care center will begin operating as a same-day clinic in the Family Medicine department of the hospital's first floor. Services available between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday include treatment for cold or flu, sprains or simple fractures, cuts, skin rashes, urinary tract infections, minor allergic reactions, minor burns and gastrointestinal upset. No appointment is needed.