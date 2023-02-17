An expert in infectious disease, Dr. Raj Palraj was working countless hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, juggling exhaustive work with family time. And despite the full load, he found time to complete two programs at Harvard Business School.

Palraj, who helped formulate Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse's response to the pandemic, in addition to providing public awareness via multiple web forums, was inspired to further his education in large part due to COVID.

Looking to increase his clinical knowledge, communication and leadership skills, in addition to better understanding new developments in healthcare, Palraj in 2021 earned a certificate in managing healthcare delivery and in 2022 a certificate from the program for leadership development.

The first program, Palraj says, "Was helpful for me to understand the supply chain, finance and all that goes along with taking care of patients. It also gave me insight about the future of healthcare. I think technology is going to bring a lot of disruptions to that delivery -- digital platforms are going to change how we deliver care to patients (by) increasing access and bringing more value."

Palraj says being named a Rising Star under 40 by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group in 2021 gave him the push to take the second course. Before, Palraj says, "I didn't see myself as a leader," but the recognition boosted his confidence. The leadership program, he says, was valuable in enhancing his communication skills, especially when dealing with the unprecedented pandemic.

"To gain trust from the patients, staff and the public it is not only important to tell what we know but also what we don't know," says Palraj. "Once we establish that, we can communicate what we are doing and why we are doing that. That transparency is very important especially in times of uncertainty, so when we change our timelines and recommendations people understand we are doing it because of new information and data."

The intense work schedule coupled with classes was an undertaking.

"It was very difficult. Especially during the pandemic (staff) were very time stretched -- we had to take care of patients, we had to (helm) infection control and attend hospital incident command meetings," says Palraj. "I was motivated to do it because I wanted to be more productive in the meetings and participate alongside the other administrative colleagues."

Without the support of his family -- wife Achheyta Munakarmy, a financial analyst at Mayo Rochester, and 6-year-old daughter Meera -- "I would not have been able to balance the programs and also the clinical piece," says Palraj.

With his new skills, Palraj is prepared to have an active role in Mayo Clinic's "bold initiative to transform healthcare delivery."

"In healthcare everyone needs to be engaged and be part of a team," says Palraj. "We have to be a leader and a follower, depending on the setting, and that's the way we can make an impact on the future of healthcare."

