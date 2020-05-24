Mayo doctor returns from caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City

Discomfort aside, "It's psychologically distressing when the body doesn't do what you want it to do," Jensen says of the effects of the virus. And even those who will be released from the hospital will be plagued with lifelong ailments.

"All these patients ended up having lung problems," Jensen says. "Some of them had strokes, kidney failure, liver or heart problems related to the virus. The more organs affected, the more sick these patients become."

Perhaps more than the physical, the virus took an emotional toll on those Jensen cared for. With all visitors barred, the patients, at their most vulnerable and distressed, lacked the reassurance and comforting touch of a spouse or child.

Communication was limited to phone and video, sometimes with the patient able only to watch and listen as a tracheostomy inhibits talking. Families sometimes sang, Jensen says, or simply had a one-sided chat for an hour or two so their loved one could hear their voice.

Filling the role of physically present support were the nurses, who were assigned to the same patients for the length of their hospitalization and developed strong bonds, Jensen says. He too offered care beyond the medical, and was among the staff there when a patient's battle with the virus was lost and those who practiced religion received their last rights.