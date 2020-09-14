Mayo donates $40,000 to Scenic Bluffs dental clinic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System has donated $40,000 to the Scenic Bluffs Health Centers for its new dental clinic in La Crosse.

Mayo officials said the donation recognizes the importance of oral health and community access to quality dental care, and will be used to purchase needed patient care supplies.

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers opened its new dental clinic in La Crosse on Sept. 3, bringing another option to area residents to receive dental care ― regardless of income or insurance.

The dental clinic is open Thursdays, but Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers says it plans to expand services in 2021. Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers operates similar dental clinics in Cashton and Viroqua.

"Part of providing quality dental care is having adequate supplies on hand when patients come to the clinic," says Amy Schanhofer, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers. "Supplies and equipment are probably not something patients think about during their visit, but supplies are the tools the dentists, hygienists and staff use to treat and examine patients. Mayo Clinic Health System's generous donation will help purchase, stock and replenish supplies for the clinic."