Hope Restores now holds the keys to a second vehicle donated by Mayo Clinic Health System, with a shuttle bus gifted Thursday to the nonprofit.

Hope Restores — which works to uplift, empower and restore the Black and African American community through education, advocacy and preservation — will utilize the 10-passenger shuttle bus to help community members travel to job interviews, medical appointment, classes and other essential destinations.

The shuttle bus, which was replaced by smaller transport vans on the Mayo campus, follows the January 2022 donation of a retired eight-passenger SUV.

"We thought about trading this vehicle in and then realized this could be another great way to help our community, and in particular those served through Hope Restores," said Dr. Paul Mueller, vice president of Mayo Southwest Wisconsin. "We are thrilled this opportunity worked out and will allow greater access to people wanting to utilize the wonderful programs and resources Hope Restores provides."

Hope Restores Executive Director Shy Jackson called the shuttle "an answer to our prayers."

"Often the issue of how many people we can help is simply a matter of how many we can transport," Jackson said. "That number just went way up."

In addition to Hope Restores, Mayo has over the past year supported more than 40 regional organizations with gifts, grants and services.

Said Mueller, "We will continue to work with our communities and agencies like Hope Restores and find creative ways to lift people up and advance the quality of life for all."