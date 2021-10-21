Mayo donation to Catholic Charities to support Afghan refugees

Mayo Clinic Health System has presented Catholic Charities with $10,000 to help support the Afghan refugees staying at Fort McCoy.

Fort McCoy is housing as many as 13,000 refugees from Afghanistan until long term housing can be established. Catholic Charities is managing many of the needs of the guests, and both Mayo and Gundersen Health System are providing healthcare.

"We hope our contribution will inspire others, especially area organizations and businesses, to help meet the ongoing needs of Afghan guests while at Fort McCoy," says Dr. Paul Mueller, Mayo's regional vice president for Southwest Wisconsin. "We are proud to be able to provide this contribution as an expression of Mayo Clinic’s values and humanitarian mission."

Mayo locations in Sparta and La Crosse, along with Gundersen, are working with the State Department to provide acute or complex health care services for the Afghan guests at Fort McCoy. Mayo’s support has included providing care to individuals in the Sparta Emergency Department and the La Crosse hospital, collecting personal care items and craft supplies, and collaborating with other agencies to meet current and future needs.

“Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse is thankful to Mayo Clinic for joining us to help the Afghan guests staying at Fort McCoy," says Richard Sage, executive director of Catholic Charities. "Their generous donation of $10,000 will help us fill many urgent and significant needs."

Catholic Charities are currently managing three women and children centers, a sewing center, two learning centers and six indoor recreational centers for the refugees. To donate, visit https://cclse.org/afghanistan-refugee-assistance/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

