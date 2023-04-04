Mayo Clinic locations will no longer require face masks for most patients and staff, a mandate put in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday, April 10, only immunocompromised people or those working, visiting or being cared for in high-risk patient settings will be required to wear a mask. The policy change comes as coronavirus rates, hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Those who wish to continue masking will be supported in their decision, Mayo officials stated.

In a statement to the Tribune on Tuesday, a Gundersen Health System representative stated there is no current change to its masking policy.

"As we near the end of the Public Health Emergency, we are aware some health systems have updated their masking guidelines to allow patients, visitors and staff the option to wear a mask at their locations," the Gunderson statement said. "While our current guidance requires masking, we are continuously evaluating our situation and guidance from the CDC to determine what is best for the health and well-being of our patients, visitors and staff throughout Gundersen Health System."

In Wisconsin, for the week ending March 31, the seven-day average for confirmed COVID cases was 411, per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. La Crosse County and Chippewa County were both at low transmission levels. The case rate in the state has been decreasing since May, when the seven-day average was above 2,100. At the start of 2022, the average surpassed 18,700.

The seven-day average for COVID deaths in Wisconsin is currently four, with weekly averages under 20 since mid-February 2022.

People six months and older who have not yet had the COVID-19 vaccine or the bivalent booster are encouraged to do so. Vaccine appointments are available at Gundersen, Mayo, local pharmacies and other health providers. To locate a site, visit www.vaccines.gov.

