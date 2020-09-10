Mayo earns "Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has earned an American Heart Association and American Stroke Association Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, a recognition given to participating hospitals which consistently meet quality measures in stroke care.

This is the third consecutive year Mayo Clinic Health System has earned the award.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of adult death in the U.S., and the leading cause of adult disability, according to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Approximately every 40 seconds one person in the U.S. suffers a stroke, and every four minutes someone dies as a result of stroke. About 800,000 people in the U.S. will experience a new or recurrent stroke each year.

"This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering stroke care to patients quickly and safely," says Dr. Jeffrey Wiswell, Mayo Clinic Health System emergency medicine physician and stroke director. "Through a tremendous amount of hard work implementing up-to-date guidelines, conducting continuous quality improvement reviews and leveraging expertise from Mayo Clinic, we have been able to deliver advanced stroke treatments to our patients in southwest Wisconsin."

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is also certified as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center, which entails a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

