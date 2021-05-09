Mayo educates on preventable death, donates Stop the Bleed Kits for Trauma Awareness Month

This May marks the 33rd year of Trauma Awareness Month, a designation given by former President Ronald Reagan in effort to increase prevention education and prevent unnecessary deaths.

Nationwide, injury causes over 150,000 deaths and three million injuries annually. The leading cause of death among those age 1 to 44, trauma accounts for 59% of all deaths and is the fourth leading cause of fatality among all ages. Causes of trauma include sports injury, vehicle crashes, concussions and head injury.

“What’s important to note is that most injuries are preventable,” says Kathy Roush, trauma coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “Making good decisions at home or on the road is a great place to start in establishing a culture of safety for yourself and the ones you love.”

Per the National Safety Council and CDC in 2018 the top three leading causes of preventable death, in order, were motor vehicle crashes, falls and suffocation. The top three causes of non-fatal preventable injuries treated in emergency departments were falls, being struck and overexertion.