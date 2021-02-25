Mayo expert: COVID vaccine may be available to youth 12 and over by early fall (copy)

Just as "no corners were cut" in ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in adults, the trials on the tween and teen groups will be scrupulous. No adjustments have been made to the formulations, preparation or administration of the vaccine during testing, and thus far Jacobson says, "We have heard of no safety signals reported to the FDA...nothing that would cause them to pause a trial for further study."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Testing of vaccine on those under 12 would begin after the current trials have been conducted and the results demonstrate safety and efficacy on the teen demographic.

"All of this really depends on the science being conducted right now so it's hard to know when" all children will be eligible for doses, Jacobson says.

One focus of the trials will be correct dosage amount, as age is a factor in responsiveness, Jacobson notes. The immune system continues to develop during childhood, and some vaccines work differently on kids versus teens.

The HPV vaccine, for example, requires more doses for those age 15 than those age 9, he says. Another concern for vaccine testing is multi inflammatory syndrome, which can cause severe inflammation of the organs of children diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19. Attention must be paid to make sure the vaccine doesn't trigger the condition.