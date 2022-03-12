Mayo expert: Pandemic not yet over but summer likely to bring a reprieve from high case rates

The pandemic is slowing, but a COVID-19 free world is unlikely, a Mayo Clinic expert says, and we have not yet reached an endemic.

Mayo infectious disease expert John O'Horo, in a briefing on the state on the pandemic, stated he doesn't believe COVID will completely disappear, due to the increased number of wildlife becoming infected.

"We can eradicate diseases in humans that are only in humans, but if it can jump into the deer or the bats or whatever other species and then jump back in, that makes eradication not possible," O'Horo said.

And though O'Horo is encouraged by the downward trend in cases following the spike of omicron infections, endemic coronavirus is a ways off.

"I think what is important for all of us to remember with this is that, as the pandemic is winding down it's not over yet and it's still important to be aware of what your local public health recommendations are," O'Horo says. "Even as we start to enter an endemic phase, this isn't a one way door and continued vigilance and vaccination will be required at some point in the future to prevent another pandemic from disrupting our lives the way that we've seen in the past two years."

An endemic, O'Horo explains, is when a disease is present in a certain number of people either year round or seasonally, such as flu.

"Determining where we cross into that threshold is a question that epidemiologists and others will have to answer in coming weeks, because determining what that background level is will require some real research in looking at these numbers," O'Horo says. "But the fortunate thing right now is we're continuing to see numbers fall as we approach this new normal."

What "normal" means in terms of the coronavirus is unknown.

"It will take some time to see where rates level off, to give us some concept of what is a normal background rate. We don't have any real experience with COVID to say what it looks like outside of a pandemic ... although we know from other diseases that we will find a circulating level and that will become that normal. Defining exactly what that is is something we will see in the coming months," O'Horo said. "The new normal should not be one where we're seeing high levels of circulating COVID, but there will be some and there will need to be an awareness of what that means."

Periodic vaccination against COVID will most likely be necessary post pandemic, with formulas adjusted to fight new variants. Vaccines, O'Horo stresses, are "the most important measure" in protecting individuals from the virus and keeping hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with infected patients.

Under the new CDC guidelines for masking, many counties currently qualify as having low community levels, which means face coverings are not necessary for most. Because health care settings serve individuals more vulnerable to severe illness, O'Horo anticipates mask requirements at those facilities will remain in place for an extended time. Public health entities, he notes, may also need to be mindful of when reinstituting masking rules or recommendations might be necessary due to more potent variants or other factors.

Those with weakened immune systems or with other risk factors may want to continue masking even in the absence of a requirement. In addition, those who live or work with vulnerable individuals might consider doing so as well.

"We've always said that masking primarily protects everybody else, but it does offer some protection for the individual and in times of lower circulation, wearing a mask plus having a low circulating risk can give you a substantial advantage," O'Horo says.

O'Horo is hopeful of a reprieve from high COVID rates this summer given vaccination and the recent overcoming of a surge. In addition, he says, there has been some "seasonality observed" in terms of the virus. But as such, the fall "remains a big unknown."

Going forward, COVID mitigation strategies and policies may be enacted more on the local level, looking at trends within a community.

"There is truth (that) what impacts one area is going to impact others in an increasingly connected world. However, as we go down to rates that are lower, the size of these flare-ups get smaller that gives a better chance of being contained locally and responded to locally," O'Horo says. "And that is a big part of what makes this transition (from national to local response) hopefully possible in the coming weeks, seeing these rates declined to the point where we're not seeing the rapid exponential growth that made it jump from counties and countries so much more quickly than other viruses."

While the widespread infection caused by omicron has given many natural immunity, that protection may be short-lived, and vaccination rates, and booster doses, will need to increase. The development of vaccines was a win, but too few have gotten their shots, O'Horo says, noting there is a "need for further work on the communication and outreach processes."

The possibility of developing a combination flu and COVID vaccine, O'Horo says, could increase uptake due to convenience.

O'Horo stresses the importance of absorbing what we've learned about the virus, and using that knowledge in the future.

"Now that we've understood what it's like to go through a pandemic and as we're starting to think about what the next phase looks like, I hope we will take those lessons learned to prevent experiencing another one during our lifetime," O'Horo says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.