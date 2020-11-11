Mayo experts break down COVID-19 misconceptions, quarantine vs. isolation guidelines

Quarantine vs. isolation

While often used interchangeably, quarantine and isolation are different, with those exposed but not positive for the virus adhering to the guidelines of the former and those with symptoms or confirmed cases following the rules of the latter.

Quarantine is recommended for individuals who are determined to have been close contacts with someone who has the virus. A close contact, says Fitzgerald, is someone who was within six feet of an infected person for several or more continuous minutes, regardless of whether masks were worn, though that decreases the chances of spread. Quarantine should be followed for 14 days from date of contact with an infected person or household member. A negative test, Fitzgerald notes, is not a free pass to discontinue quarantine, as it is possible to test positive a few days later as the virus can take multiple days to manifest.

"People deemed to have positive exposure want to get tested so they can continue going out, but a negative test doesn't mean you can resume (leaving the home) ...," says Fitzgerald. "People who are exposed want to get back to work but there's really no way around (quarantine)."