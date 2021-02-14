Mayo experts discuss coronavirus variants, importance of vaccine

The 24 hours after Dr. Gregory Poland received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine were rather miserable — chills, fever, soreness — but for all those fearful of the potential side effects, he shares the story of a colleague.
Healthy, without any comorbidities or of advanced age, his coworker in theory had no reason to succumb to a severe case of the coronavirus, and yet he went through agony as the virus moved through his body, hospitalized extensively and nearly losing his life.
Poland is blunt in his summation of their two experiences — one day of flu-like symptoms, or prolonged suffering and near death — asking, “Which would you choose?”
During a press briefing last week, Poland, infectious diseases expert in Rochester and head of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, and Dr. William Morice II, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories and chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic Rochester, discussed the importance of vaccination, the dangers of the new fast-spreading COVID-19 variants, and the continued importance of masking as the pandemic stretches into its second year.
Coronavirus variants first identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have emerged over the past four months, and are believed to be more transmissible, with the UK (B.1.1.7) variant — recently identified in Eau Claire and Waukesha — potentially more deadly as well.
Viral mutations are common, and changes in the genetic code may or may not be significant, with Poland noting only some “will have competitive advantage.”
“Our knowledge of the biology of these newest variants are weeks to a few months old,” Poland notes. “With the movement of people and material throughout the world it doesn’t take very long before a variant found anywhere in the world is found in the U.S. or vice versa.”
Standard coronavirus tests, including PCR versions, detect the virus but don’t identify the presence of strains. Variants are only discovered through sequencing of the entire viral genome, and while as of early December the U.K. had tracked viral mutations for around 9% of tests, the CDC says as of late December only around 0.3% of tests had been sequenced stateside.
If the U.S. sees a significant increase in cases, even if patients are asymptomatic, “we may need to see if strains are causing increased spread, which is how the U.K. discovered ‘a new twist in the plot,’” Morice says.
The increased presence of variants “will certainly drive a worse surge depending on how fast we are in this race of vaccines,” Poland says. Preventing “the worst,” he notes, will require adequate vaccination supply and efficient administration, and continued practice of nonpharmacological interventions: masking and distancing and hand hygiene.
Reaching herd immunity sans vaccine is not possible without an excess of deaths, Poland says, but with inoculations and prevention tactics surge should ebb and the coronavirus will likely become endemic: present and still dangerous but more manageable and something “people learn to live with.”
“It’s common for pathogens to evolve, and if it follows other pandemics we will as people adapt to it,” Morice says. “But if we let our guard down that won’t happen without severe consequence along the way.”
Poland notes that over a century later “we are still vaccinating against components of” the Spanish Flu/1918 pandemic, an H1N1 virus, and the future of the coronavirus is unknown, as is whether or how often booster shots may be needed.
At present, vaccine supply is still lagging, and doses will need to be administered on a global level to effectively battle spread.
Worldwide immunization, Poland estimates, likely won’t be complete until 2022, and, once eligible, individuals should take whatever version they have access to — currently only the Pfizer and Moderna versions are approved, and in Wisconsin only the first sector of phase 1B individuals and the remainder of those in 1A can make appointments.
“The best choice of vaccine is the one that’s available to them — one doesn’t measure head and shoulders above the other,” Poland says.
Out of caution, adults are advised not to take a pain reliever prior to inoculation, as there is a very slight chance it could affect efficacy. However, those who develop symptoms post-shot are able to take an over the counter medication like Tylenol without concern of diminishing the potency of the vaccine.
While Poland felt ill after his final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Morice only had temporary body aches, and urges individuals nervous about poor reactions to the shot to consider that contracting the virus carries the risk of not only severe symptoms while infected but the potential for of post viral syndrome, the long term existence of adverse health effects.
The vaccine is a grand step towards combating the virus, but Morice stresses that diagnostic testing and prevention practices remain critical to stopping the pandemic. People can not become lax, and well-fitted, properly worn masks remain a crucial tool.
“All the component parts have to work to really combat this pandemic,” Morice says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.