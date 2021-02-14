Mayo experts discuss coronavirus variants, importance of vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reaching herd immunity sans vaccine is not possible without an excess of deaths, Poland says, but with inoculations and prevention tactics surge should ebb and the coronavirus will likely become endemic: present and still dangerous but more manageable and something “people learn to live with.”

“It’s common for pathogens to evolve, and if it follows other pandemics we will as people adapt to it,” Morice says. “But if we let our guard down that won’t happen without severe consequence along the way.”

Poland notes that over a century later “we are still vaccinating against components of” the Spanish Flu/1918 pandemic, an H1N1 virus, and the future of the coronavirus is unknown, as is whether or how often booster shots may be needed.

At present, vaccine supply is still lagging, and doses will need to be administered on a global level to effectively battle spread.

Worldwide immunization, Poland estimates, likely won’t be complete until 2022, and, once eligible, individuals should take whatever version they have access to — currently only the Pfizer and Moderna versions are approved, and in Wisconsin only the first sector of phase 1B individuals and the remainder of those in 1A can make appointments.