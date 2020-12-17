Mayo experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, distribution plans

COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the U.S., but Mayo Clinic Health System experts expressed optimism Thursday during a virtual community forum, "COVID-19: Hope is on the Horizon," with topics including the newly approved vaccine.
Mayo COVID vaccination team co-chairs Dr. Abinash Virk, infectious disease expert, and Dr. Melanie Swift of occupational medicine led "Light at the End of the Tunnel: Inside the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan."
The pair head Mayo's efforts to implement vaccine distribution, allocation, education and outreach plans in accordance with government-established guidelines and protocols.
Emergency use authorization was obtained Dec. 10 for the vaccine from Pfizer, which has been proven to have 95% efficacy. All Mayo locations are approved to obtain and administer the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine, which has proven 94% efficacy, was scheduled for EUA review Thursday. If approved, it will be available at Walgreens and CVS drugstores and available to long term care residents.
"There were a large number of people who were tested with this vaccine, so it allows us to make some good inferences (about the effectiveness)," says Virk.
As the Moderna vaccine does not require extremely cold transportation and storage, it will be more accessible to pharmacies and facilities unequipped with the minus 75 degree celcius freezers the Pfizer vaccine requires. Both Gundersen and Mayo have the necessary equipment for "cold chain" handling and storage.
In contrast, the Modera vaccine can be stored at minus 20 degrees celsius. While the Pfizer vaccine can only be refrigerated for five days before expiring, the Moderna version lasts 30 days.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines deliver messenger RNA and have a two-dose schedule, with 21 and 28 days between doses, respectively. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older, including pregnant, lactating, and immunocompromised individuals. The vaccine, Virk says, will not cause infertility.
Those with a prior COVID-19 infection may need to delay innoculation for up to 90 days, and the shot is not yet available to those under 16. The Moderna vaccine would be available to those 18 and older.
Symptoms associated with the Pfizer vaccine include mild headache, fatigue and myalgia, reported by 60% of trial recipients, with 8.8% experiencing "significant adverse effects" including fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills or pain at the injection site. Moderna vaccine recipients reported similar side effects.
At present, Virk says, it is unknown how either vaccine will impact asymptomatic infections or transmission, the duration of immunity or need for boosters, and any long term side effects. There is also no test available to determine if individuals may be immune to the vaccine. However, she has high confidence in the safety of the vaccine.
"I feel comfortable taking the vaccine. I will take it," Virk said.
Swift broached allocation plans for the vaccine, sharing a trio of considerations-- science, implementation and ethics -- including maximization of benefits and minimizing of harms, prioritizing high risk individuals, and mitigating health inequities.
On Dec. 1, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended healthcare professionals and long term care staff and residents receive first priority for the vaccine. Factors in the decision include the risk of exposure, need for their services, feasibility and high acceptance rate of vaccines among health care staff. According to Swift, 80% of Mayo staff expressed a willingness to take the vaccine.
Long term care residents were chosen due to their vulnerability to the disease, as they account for 40% of COVID-19 deaths, with feasibility -- the population is relatively small, and the individuals are identifiable and accessible -- also a factor.
The Advisory Committee will continue to focus on addressing concerns and hesitancies regarding the vaccine, with transparency regarding safety, effectiveness, and unknowns of the vaccine discussed. Equitable distribution plans will be public record.
Virk reminds community members that masking, distancing, and sanitation remain essential until the vaccine is widely distributed and a high percentage of the population has been innoculated. Even post vaccination, these guidelines must be adhered to until the pandemic is controlled.
