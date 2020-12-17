Mayo experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, distribution plans

In contrast, the Modera vaccine can be stored at minus 20 degrees celsius. While the Pfizer vaccine can only be refrigerated for five days before expiring, the Moderna version lasts 30 days.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines deliver messenger RNA and have a two-dose schedule, with 21 and 28 days between doses, respectively. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older, including pregnant, lactating, and immunocompromised individuals. The vaccine, Virk says, will not cause infertility.

Those with a prior COVID-19 infection may need to delay innoculation for up to 90 days, and the shot is not yet available to those under 16. The Moderna vaccine would be available to those 18 and older.

Symptoms associated with the Pfizer vaccine include mild headache, fatigue and myalgia, reported by 60% of trial recipients, with 8.8% experiencing "significant adverse effects" including fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills or pain at the injection site. Moderna vaccine recipients reported similar side effects.