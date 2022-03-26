Mayo experts discuss 'stealth omicron,' caution against ditching masks

COVID cases are dropping, but Mayo experts are cautioning the pandemic is not over, and the new "stealth omicron" variant is gaining traction.

Mayo Clinic Health System this week held a virtual community presentation, "COVID-19, What's New and What's Next," with speakers including Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Center and Dr. Raj Palraj, Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases specialist.

Poland, a staunch advocate for vaccination, was blunt in his message during the forum: COVID is still of great concern, and waning adherence to precautions -- and low inoculation rates -- are "almost a guarantee of new infections, which leads to new variants, which can lead to increased transmission and increased illness. In my opinion, we declared victory too soon and too aggressively as a nation in starting to decrease non pharmaceutical interventions like masking."

With only around 65% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, and 44% boosted, Poland says it is "not surprising we have more deaths per capita than any other middle or highly developed country," with death rates 10 times higher among those not inoculated.

"The real brutal reality has been the unfathomable number of deaths -- we are bearing down on a million Americans who have died directly attributed to COVID over the past two years," Poland says.

Following the recent rapid decline of cases after omicron peaked, many entities, including schools, have nixed mask requirements, and the CDC's new COVID-19 County Check tool, which looks at how many hospital beds are being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, has put much of the country in the low category, which indicates masking is not imperative. While many now feel comfortable ditching face coverings, Poland is keeping his mask firmly in place.

"It drives me crazy," Poland says of the CDC's new guidance. "Let's pretend today I announced a new virus that had a (25 to 40%) chance of causing long term symptoms that would decrease the quality of your life, that led to a substantial increase in over 20 cardiovascular diseases and diabetes over the next year and said, 'Don't worry about it -- it's only 1,000 people a day who are dying from it.

"If it was polio, it would be absolute pandemonium, but this has become normalized in a way that people have become emotionally exhausted and that's what's driving this, rather than the science itself," Poland continued. "My personal practice, though I am triple vaccinated -- I would not go into indoor settings without wearing a mask properly. In my opinion that would be foolish to do -- it isn't good for me or other people. And as physicians and healthcare workers, we serve as role models for others."

Palraj similarly continues to mask in indoor public spaces, noting vaccination is not 100% effective in preventing mild infections, which can have long term effects.

"Especially with the new highly transmissible subvariant, it's better to be safe," Palraj says.

Cases of BA.2, or "stealth omicron," have led to a 30% increase in COVID hospitalizations in Europe -- though not in cases needing ventilation -- and around 25% of new cases stateside are now attributed to BA.2. COVID infections in New York are up 40% over the past two weeks, Poland says, and overall rates are "doubling every week since we decided to pretend the pandemic is over."

BA.2 is around 50% more transmissible, Palraj says, but appears to have the same severity level of omicron, and the vaccines are still effective against the strain. The oral drug Paxlovid is available, but Palraj cautions if infection rates spike there may not be enough, and as such vaccination and other precautions are crucial.

In terms of increasing booster shots given BA.2, Poland suspects that an extra shot might be allowed for those of older age or with select comorbidities, but a new variant or surge could lead to expanded recommendation for another dose to more groups.

Poland stresses that having previously been diagnosed with COVID is not sufficient, rebuffing the term "natural infection."

"Illness induced immunity is not natural immunity...We don't want people to get infected due to the considerable long term consequences of prior infection. And it does not lead to long term immunity," Poland says.