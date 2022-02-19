Mayo experts encourage booster doses, caution against dropping masks

Despite much of the population being eligible, and health experts espousing the importance of booster doses, the percentage of U.S. residents who received their third shots lags behind a number of countries.

Currently, a third dose is advised for all persons 12 and older, and for those 5 to 11 who are immunocompromised. Pfizer is the only brand available to those younger than 18. In addition, a fourth shot is recommended for those 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Per the CDC, only 43.1% of people in the U.S. have had a dose beyond the initial series, with 50% of those eligible for a booster having not received it.

In comparison to other countries, the U.S. is considerably behind on booster uptake.

Our World in Data, which calculates the number of booster doses administered, divided by the total population of the country, shows the U.S. has given 27.6 booster shots per 100 people, around half that of the U.K at 55.4 per 100. Canada's rate is 44, and Spain, Germany, France and Denmark all rate between 50 to 62 per 100.

In Wisconsin, nearly 1.9 million booster doses (those beyond the Johnson and Johnson one shot or Pfizer or Moderna two shot courses) have been administered but daily rates have been on the decline since early December. At peak, the seven-day average was over 21,000 booster doses per day. In recent weeks, the rate has dropped to between 2,400 to 4,400 per day.

Dr. Gregory Poland, vaccinologist and infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic, emphasizes the need for booster doses, as immunity from the initial series has been shown to wane over time. He sites a CDC study which shows booster doses at five months raised protection up to around 90% against hospitalization or need to seek outpatient care for COVID symptoms. At four months post booster, effectiveness dropped to around 66%.

"So, 40% of people who got a booster after four months, if exposed, are still likely to get infected, granted mild or trivial, even asymptomatic infection, but still infected," Poland said in a Mayo Clinic podcast this week. "For hospitalization, two months after that booster it maintained efficacy very well, 90 plus percent. And by four months it was still at 80%."

For the immunocompromised, Poland stresses a three-shot course of mRNA vaccine is not enough.

"They really get three, if you will, primary doses followed by a fourth booster dose. So, for people who are immunocompromised, moderately to severely immunocompromised, we want to emphasize it's not two and done. It's not three and done. It's four," Poland explained.

For those not considered immunosuppressed, Dr. Melanie Swift of Mayo Clinic notes a fourth shot may be recommended in the future.

"We don't yet know how many boosters we'll need, or if we'll need that ongoing," Swift said in a Mayo briefing earlier this week.

Vaccination, while the best available tool in viral prevention, is not perfect, and as such Poland cautions against prematurely ditching face coverings as case rates decline. The omicron wave is subsiding -- cases have gone from around a million to 250,000 per day, and hospitalizations are down around 20% -- but Poland notes, "We still have about 110,000 people in the hospital. We're still having about 2,500 deaths a day, and we're still having about a quarter of a million new cases a day...If you're in a four-lap race, and we're on lap three why would you stop and declare victory? Finish the lap and then win."

Notes Swift, "It's very encouraging to see the rates come down from the omicron surge. But to put it in perspective, we are still having rates that are among the highest that we had during our delta surge, and really second only to omicron's peak in the pandemic so far. So we are far from out of the woods. COVID is still very much with us right now."

The decline in acute and lagging indicators, Poland emphasizes, should be a sign of encouragement, not finality.

"If we can convince people to hang on, keep wearing your mask, get vaccinated, get boosted if you haven't, I think we're going to get to a baseline level unless a new variant comes up," Poland says. "I know that the public is weary of wearing a mask. I know they think it's over. It is not over. The worst thing that we could do would be to ignore these recommendations and never get this suppressed down and have to just keep living with this and having new variants arise ... I plead for people to wear their masks, protect themselves, and protect people around them."

In regards to the the "deltacron" variant, also referred to as "stealth omicron," the severity is still unknown as the number of cases are low at present. Poland says with the number of persons still unvaccinated we are still in a "vulnerable phase" and the development of new strains is an ongoing concern.

"Unfortunately, politicians and others are removing mask mandates which is a signal, an inappropriate signal, to the population of, 'Oh, it's over. We've heard it is mild. We've heard cases are decreasing.' But there's always a variant waiting in the background," Poland states. "And as I've said before, we've watched this movie happen worldwide now five times. And I keep saying to myself, 'When are we going to learn? When are we going to learn?'"

Poland urges individuals to trust in medical experts and scientists, and acknowledges while there may be risks with vaccination, the chance of adverse effects are minimal in comparison to the risks to one's health if they don't have the shots. Swift notes the majority of COVID patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

"Vaccination has moved us to a very different place than we would have been without it," Swift said. "We still have had surges. We still have had record high hospitalizations. But without vaccination, this would have been so much more devastating."

At stake if more people are not vaccinated and boosted is "the health direction and the survival of humanity and human history."

"And yet people have been resistant to the data. They have operated on fear, on misinformation," Poland says. "And this is very sad...As health educators, as physicians, we want people to be safe."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

