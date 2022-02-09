Mayo experts: Pandemic poses physical, mental health challenges for youth

Mayo Clinic experts are cautioning parents about the physical and mental consequences of the pandemic, and urging them to both vaccinate their children and keep an eye on their emotional wellbeing.

Dr. Nusheen Ameenuddin, Mayo Clinic pediatrician, and Janice Schreier, a clinical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, spoke during a briefing on the toll the coronavirus has taken on youth in many facets. Though children are less likely to become infected with COVID or to experience severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths do occur among younger persons, and Ameenuddin stresses the importance of vaccination.

“The vaccines are incredibly effective in preventing very severe side effects,” says Ameenuddin, with potential consequences of infection including multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Of the coronavirus-associated cases, the vast majority were among the unvaccinated.

“Vaccination, even if a child still gets sick, makes them much less likely to be sick enough to be hospitalized or die, which, unfortunately, has been happening,” Ameenuddin says.

Ameenuddin also warns of the long term consequences, with some individuals suffering from long COVID, the effects of which could last years. In addition, youth with loved ones who contract the virus may experience the devastation of losing a family member.

“I think one thing that we haven’t heard enough about is that over 140,000 children in the U.S. have lost at least one parent to COVID-19. Even if people are thinking this is something that is more of an adult disease and it’s not affecting children, many children have been orphaned,” says Ameenuddin.

“Not having a parent for the rest of your life is a really significant adverse event. That’s why it is very much a disease that’s affecting children in multiple different ways.”

Schreier notes that mental health challenges among youth have long been a concern, and the pandemic has exacerbated the issue. The number of individuals with anxiety, depression or disordered eating habits has “increased like nothing I’ve seen,” says Schreier.

Isolation from peers, lack of physical activity, altered sleep patterns and lack of routine have been stressors and triggers for some, and in 2021 there was an over 30% increase in patients seeking ER care due to mental health issues, Schreier says. “

“Those kids that are coming in are sicker than they used to be before the pandemic,: Schreier says. “They are having higher levels of suicidal ideation, showing more aggression with self-harm, higher rates of substance abuse and more instances of eating disorder.”

Parents who notice signs of mental distress among their children should consult with their child’s physician. Parents can also call 211 for information on local mental health treatment options, or text HOPELINE to 741741 for support.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

