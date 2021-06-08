Mayo experts react to approval of Alzheimer's disease drug

Mayo Clinic experts are cautiously hopeful about a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, a condition affecting some 6 million people nationwide.
The FDA on Monday approved, under the accelerated approval pathway, the use of aducanumab. The IV drug targets amyloid plaques in the brain that are believed to be an essential component of Alzheimer's disease as they first form in the areas of the brain focused on memory and other cognitive functions.
"I think this is good news for our patients with Alzheimer's disease who now have a therapy that attacks one of the underlying causes of the disease," says Dr. Ronald Petersen, neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.
There are currently no other approved and available drugs for Alzheimer's treatment, and the FDA's decision to approve aducanumab, made by Biogen, has been controversial. Biogen had previously halted clinical trials before re-evaluating data, which found one trial to be positive and the other negative. The FDA voted against approval of the drug in November 2020.
In January, Biogen said in a release the FDA had requested more information, "including additional analyses and clinical data, which the FDA considered a Major Amendment to the application that will require additional time for review."
The June 7 approval of aducanumab via the accelerated approval pathway is meant to allow patients "suffering from a serious disease earlier access to drugs when there is an expectation of clinical benefit despite some uncertainty about the clinical benefit of the drug," per the FDA. To qualify, the drug must have a "surrogate endpoint" which for aducanumab is the reduction of amyloid beta plaque.
"Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that can have a profound impact on the lives of people diagnosed with the disease as well as their loved ones ...,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "This treatment option is the first therapy to target and affect the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s. As we have learned from the fight against cancer, the accelerated approval pathway can bring therapies to patients faster while spurring more research and innovation.”
Some physicians and scientists have questioned if the benefits of the drug in slowing Alzheimer's progression outweigh the risk of side effects, the most common of which are amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, headache, fall, diarrhea, and confusion, delirium or disorientation.
During clinical trials, aducanumab, administered intravenously, was tested on individuals in an early stage of Alzheimer's disease and displaying symptoms, such as memory loss, in addition to testing positive for amyloid plaques in the brain.
"Due to the underlying nature of the Alzheimer's process, treating amyloid would not be expected to produce a large clinical effect, but the FDA was convinced that sufficient evidence was demonstrated," says Petersen.
Dr. David Knopman, Mayo Clinic Rochester neurologist, says the demand for an effective Alzheimer's therapy is great, and he hopes the drug "will deliver on that goal," though he has some reservations.
"The small benefits of aducanumab pose a real challenge for justifying the large investment in time and effort on the part of the patient and family, as well as the health care system," Knopman says.
No specific guidance has yet been determined in regards to patient eligibility, and patients and their families are encouraged to talk to their provider. The FDA will continue to monitor the drug and is requiring Biogen to conduct a post-approval clinical trial to verify its benefit.
"Identifying the right patients for aducanumab will be a challenge and so will the safe management of the treatment," says Knopman.
The Alzheimer's Association, however, expresses a positive take, with Harry Johns, president and CEO, saying the association "celebrates the historic FDA approval of aducanumab. This approval is a victory for people living with Alzheimer’s and their families."
