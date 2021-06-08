Mayo experts react to approval of Alzheimer's disease drug

Mayo Clinic experts are cautiously hopeful about a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, a condition affecting some 6 million people nationwide.

The FDA on Monday approved, under the accelerated approval pathway, the use of aducanumab. The IV drug targets amyloid plaques in the brain that are believed to be an essential component of Alzheimer's disease as they first form in the areas of the brain focused on memory and other cognitive functions.

"I think this is good news for our patients with Alzheimer's disease who now have a therapy that attacks one of the underlying causes of the disease," says Dr. Ronald Petersen, neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

There are currently no other approved and available drugs for Alzheimer's treatment, and the FDA's decision to approve aducanumab, made by Biogen, has been controversial. Biogen had previously halted clinical trials before re-evaluating data, which found one trial to be positive and the other negative. The FDA voted against approval of the drug in November 2020.

In January, Biogen said in a release the FDA had requested more information, "including additional analyses and clinical data, which the FDA considered a Major Amendment to the application that will require additional time for review."