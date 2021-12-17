Mayo experts stress vaccination, discuss omicron during online forum

Mayo Clinic Health System experts touched on COVID-19 vaccinations for youth and the emergence of the omicron variant Friday during an online forum, sharing tips to prevent viral spread and urging inoculation.

"Kids, Vaccines, and Variants: COVID-19 Here and Now" featured Dr. Robert Jacobson, pediatrician and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center, Mayo infectious disease expert Dr. Raj Palraj and Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin.

Vaccination for youth

The CDC in November gave EUA for use of the Pfizer vaccine in youth 5-11, a category comprising around 28 million. Given in 10 microgram doses, a third the amount used in teens and adults, the vaccine proved safe and effective, offering 91% protection, in a trial.

Side effects experienced by children were similar to those experienced by adults, including headache, fatigue, sore arm and possibly fever, typically dissipating in 24-48 hours. Doses will be spaced 21 days apart, as are the adult shots.

While youth have generally been less physically impacted by the coronavirus, with lower infection, hospitalization and death rates, experts still strongly urge vaccination. In the U.S., in the 5 to 11 age group around 8,300 have been hospitalized due to the virus, with a third requiring intensive care, and 94 have died. Youth infections total over 1.9 million.

An FDA report, “Benefits-Risks of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Ages 5 to 11 Years,” published Oct. 26, indicates for every million youth age 5 to 11 vaccinated, 58,000 infections, 241 hospitalizations, 77 intensive care unit stays and one death could be prevented. Of those million, up to 106 youth could develop myocarditis as a result of vaccination, but the vast majority would recover.

As of Dec. 16, 18.5% of La Crosse County youth 5-11 had received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. For the week ending Dec. 13, coronavirus cases among La Crosse County children age 5-9 was 96.5 per 100,000 per day, and for those age 10-14 the rate was 97.2 per 100,000 per day.

Vaccination is still being studied in those under 5. Jacobson says data from Pfizer is likely to be presented in the first quarter of 2022.

Omicron variant

While still dwarfed by the delta variant, the omicron strain now makes up 3% of COVID infections in the U.S., and levels are expected to rise. The U.S. has historically been a few weeks behind the U.K. in infection patterns, and in London omicron is now the dominant strain, making up around a third of infections.

The U.K. has hit daily records for COVID cases this week, with over 88,000 infections Thursday and 93,000 Friday. CDC modeling predicts an omicron wave in the U.S. next month.

While spreading faster than delta, infections seem be milder. In South Africa, where omicron was discovered in late November, during a one-week period only 1.7% of patients with omicron required hospitalization, compared to 19% of those infected with delta.

However, Palraj says, "Omicron still poses a big risk to our healthcare system," with the sheer number of infections it can cause to increase hospitalizations. With healthcare entities already overwhelmed with high patient loads and staffing shortages, it is a storm the community may not be able to weather without increased vaccination, and booster, rates.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene had sequenced 13 omicron infections statewide as of Friday, and about 38 states have now confirmed cases.

Data from Pfizer, looking at Israel and South Africa, found two doses of their vaccine is less effective against omicron, but a third dose increases protection. Inoculation remains effective in greatly lowering risk of hospitalization and death. Vaccines designed to target omicron are in the works.

Navigating the holiday season

The experts touched on encouraging family members and friends who are vaccine hesitant to get their shots, with Jacobson suggesting they recommend getting their information from a trusted medical expert.

"It's probably the most important thing that can occur," Jacobson says. "Many people who have made the decision not to get the vaccine have not talked to their primary care provider. They've shared it with their neighbors, their family members, they've talked back to the television set, they have chatted about it but they haven't actually brought their concerns to the person who is in charge of their medicine, who has helped them through injury and illnesses."

Mueller advises approaching the topic with "love and compassion," letting them know you care about their health and the health of the family and the community. Letting them know being vaccinated also protects those around them may help as well.

"Part of it is the sobering statistics -- 800,000 Americans have died of this disease," Mueller says.

Vaccination, including boosters, masking, distancing and sanitation remain crucial, Mueller notes.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

