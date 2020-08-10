Mayo extends hospital hours in La Crosse, Sparta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic Health System will extend visiting hours for hospitalized patients beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day at both La Crosse and Sparta hospital locations.

Other visitor restrictions remain in place including having one designated visitor in the hospital.

“Safety remains our primary focus,” Dr. Joseph Krien, hospitalist and chair of clinical practice at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “Our providers and care teams felt the time was right to extend the visiting hours. This will allow a family member or designated visitor the chance to be present and discuss the care of their loved one during our morning rounds. These communications are valuable when planning the best care possible for the patient.”

All visitors will be asked to wear a mask and will be screened before entering the hospital. If visitors do not have a face mask, one will be provided by Mayo Clinic.