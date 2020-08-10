Mayo extends hospital hours in La Crosse, Sparta

Mayo Clinic Health System will extend visiting hours for hospitalized patients beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day at both La Crosse and Sparta hospital locations.
Other visitor restrictions remain in place including having one designated visitor in the hospital.
“Safety remains our primary focus,” Dr. Joseph Krien, hospitalist and chair of clinical practice at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “Our providers and care teams felt the time was right to extend the visiting hours. This will allow a family member or designated visitor the chance to be present and discuss the care of their loved one during our morning rounds. These communications are valuable when planning the best care possible for the patient.”
All visitors will be asked to wear a mask and will be screened before entering the hospital. If visitors do not have a face mask, one will be provided by Mayo Clinic.
“We can’t thank our patients and their families enough for their understanding during this time,” said Kimberly Noth, nursing supervisor for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Sparta. “Placing restrictions haven’t been easy for patients and their loved ones. However, we continue to review our policies as we continue to balance family’s desires and the safety of our patients and staff. We continue encouraging family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phone, text, social media or video chats.”
The single designated visitor is for the duration of the patient stay, and cannot be rotated with other family members or friends. Also, compassionate exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances.
