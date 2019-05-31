Mayo Clinic Health System announced Thursday it will expand Urgent Care hours in Onalaska from 36 hours per week to 86 hours per week beginning July 1.
Urgent Care, which is on the first floor of the Onalaska clinic at 191 Theater Road, will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our community is in need of more expansive same-day health care options that are available during the weekday, as well as after hours and on weekends,” says Joseph Behn, M.D., vice chair of Family Medicine and medical director of the Belle Square Clinic. “With expanded Urgent Care services, our goal is to provide better access and more convenience to patients who need same-day care.”
Urgent Care treats:
- Cold and flu symptoms, including fevers, coughs and sore throats
- Upper respiratory infections
- Bronchitis
- Earaches
- Skin conditions, including rashes, poison ivy and insect bites
- Allergies
- Bladder infections
- Ear and eye infections
- Strep throat
Also, Urgent Care treats back and muscle pain, cuts, minor burns, sprains and joint pain.
No changes are planned for the Emergency and Urgent Care Center on 700 West Ave. S. in La Crosse. That location will continue to operate as an urgent care and emergency care facility.
Officials also announced Thursday that Occupational and Employee Health at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will transition its services to the Belle Square Clinic location in downtown La Crosse later this year.
“The move to Belle Square will give the department an upgrade in service space,” says Steven Bowman, D.O., medical director for Occupational Health and Employee Health. “We look forward to continuing to meet the health care needs of area employers — many of whom are already near the downtown area — with care that is convenient and tailored to our business clients.”
The new facility will accommodate all of the services provided at the current location, such as workers’ compensation treatment, ergonomic assessments, drug testing, work site training and health screenings, and pre-employment physicals.
