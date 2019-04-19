A national organization focused on reducing health care's impact on the environment has recognized Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse and Mayo Clinic campuses in Arizona, Florida and Rochester for environmental sustainability efforts.
Practice Greenhealth, which represents health-care organizations committed to continuous improvement in sustainability practices and programs, awarded the institutions for outstanding performance and leadership in sustainability. The awards recognize work that includes efforts to reduce and recycle waste, and environmental leadership at the local and national levels.
The 2019 awards that recognize Mayo Clinic efforts are:
- Practice Greenhealth Emerald Award: Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus, Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire, Wisconsin, received the Practice Greenhealth Emerald Award for commitment to sustainability in energy conservation, reducing and recycling waste and sustainable sourcing.
- Practice Greenhealth Partner for Change Award: Mayo Clinic's Arizona and Florida campuses received the Partner for Change award, which recognizes organizations that continuously improve and expand on programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste and source products sustainably.
- Practice Greenhealth Greening the OR Recognition Award: Mayo Clinic's Florida and Rochester campuses and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire Received the Greening the OR Recognition Award for reducing the environmental impact of their surgical suites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.