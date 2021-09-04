Mayo forum addresses vaccine mistrust among the African American community

Vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier in inoculation for individuals of all demographics, but mistrust is especially high among some minority groups.
Last week, Mayo Clinic hosted "(Mis)trust in the COVID-19 vaccine in the African American Community," with Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, taking questions from healthcare providers and leaders on how to address vaccine skepticism and fears.
Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, cardiologist and health disparities researcher for Mayo Clinic, led the forum, which also featured Pernessa Seele, CEO of The Balm in Gilead, Inc., and Chyke Doubeni, director of Mayo Clinic's Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research.
COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect non-white persons, with the CDC reporting, as of mid-July, that cases were 1.1 times higher among Black or African American persons than white persons, with hospitalization and death rates 2.8 and 2 times higher, respectively. The rates were even higher among American Indian and Hispanic persons.
As of Aug. 16, the CDC had race and ethnicity information for 58% of persons who had received at least one vaccine dose, and of those 58% were white, 10% were Black, 17% were Hispanic, 6% were Asian and 1% were American Indian or Alaska Native, with the remainder identifying as multiple or different races.
In Wisconsin, while 47.8% of white residents and 51.1% of Asian residents are fully vaccinated, only 28% of Black residents have completed the vaccine series, as have 35% of those who identify as American Indian.
Here, some of the questions posed to Corbett and her answers. Edits have been made for length and clarity.
Q: What can communities of faith do to encourage the Black community to get vaccinated and build vaccine confidence?
A: Finding someone who fits in a well versed area with science but can also spout out Bible verses if necessary can help bridge this connection between the faith community and science. For faith leaders, it is important to lead by example. Did you get vaccinated? Share that experience very openly. Know what your power is as a faith leader.
(Corbett also encourages places of worship to stream informational forums, host vaccine clinics or put vaccine facts in flyers or bulletins).
Q: What would your advice be to those sitting on the fence about getting the vaccine?
A: My best advice is to take (the information) in in a very digestible manner. The decision doesn't need to be made today, but to make the best decision you need to be informed.
Make a risk assessment -- take the entire picture and understand its not what if (you get exposed), because at this point, every single person will come into contact with this virus one day, and you have to decide whether or not you want to be as protected as possible or not. There are some ways you can do that from a social and public health standpoint -- wear your mask and remain distanced -- but the chances of you coming into contact with the virus increase every day. And with that virus, do you want to be protected from very severe disease -- yes or no?
It's very clear vaccines are one of the only very cost effective ways to get out of situations like this. They (also help) even the playing field (in terms of infection risk and severity of illness).
Q: How can physicians be better advocates to increase vaccine acceptance in the Black community?
A: The conversation around the COVID-19 vaccine is so fresh to people, and part of that is that we haven't been talking about vaccines in our community overarchingly in a very long time. I think starting the conversation about vaccines more broadly helps a lot from a physician standpoint because it reminds people your knowledge didn't just start yesterday.
Remind people when they are a making a risk assessment that (you the provider) are here to help them with that because you are the expert. Taking that burden of that risk assessment off of their shoulders and giving it back to you as a physician is very, very helpful.
These conversations are not foolproof...The one thing that almost always works is reminding them you understand the risk analysis they are doing and walking them through it step by step.
