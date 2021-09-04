Mayo forum addresses vaccine mistrust among the African American community

In Wisconsin, while 47.8% of white residents and 51.1% of Asian residents are fully vaccinated, only 28% of Black residents have completed the vaccine series, as have 35% of those who identify as American Indian.

Here, some of the questions posed to Corbett and her answers. Edits have been made for length and clarity.

Q: What can communities of faith do to encourage the Black community to get vaccinated and build vaccine confidence?

A: Finding someone who fits in a well versed area with science but can also spout out Bible verses if necessary can help bridge this connection between the faith community and science. For faith leaders, it is important to lead by example. Did you get vaccinated? Share that experience very openly. Know what your power is as a faith leader.

(Corbett also encourages places of worship to stream informational forums, host vaccine clinics or put vaccine facts in flyers or bulletins).

Q: What would your advice be to those sitting on the fence about getting the vaccine?

A: My best advice is to take (the information) in in a very digestible manner. The decision doesn't need to be made today, but to make the best decision you need to be informed.