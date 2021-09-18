Mayo forum discusses vaccine misinformation, consequences of ignoring science

Mayo Clinic experts addressed vaccine misconceptions and COVID facts versus fiction last week during an online forum, "Ending the Pandemic of Misinformation and Misperception."

Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, SW Region, of Mayo Clinic Health System, hosted a talk with Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Center, who spoke on the harmful falsehoods being spread regarding the safety and efficacy of inoculation, and the severity of this second COVID surge in the Midwest, throughout the country and around the world.

"The story of this pandemic will depend upon human behavior and viral behavior," said Poland, who has served on the National Vaccine Advisory Committee, Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice. "We only get to control the first factor, though it influences the second. ... (We have to) separate fact from fiction. Your life and those of your loved ones depend upon this key skill."

There is no "crystal ball" when it comes to the pandemic, and decisions have to be made swiftly. Nearly one in 500 Americans has died from COVID, Poland says, which no one would have expected 18 months ago.